Herald Media Group charity golf tournament held to advocate Hangeul

By Lee Yoon-seo

Published : July 2, 2024 - 16:47

Participants of Herald Media Group charity golf tournament pose for a photo at Riviera Country Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald) Participants of Herald Media Group charity golf tournament pose for a photo at Riviera Country Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

Herald Media Group, the publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business, organized a charity golf tournament Monday in support of the upcoming Sejong Hangeul Olympiad. Sejong Hangeul Olympiad is part of the media group's ongoing efforts to enhance the global significance of Hangeul, the Korean writing system.

Some 320 people, including executives, representatives of embassies in Korea, celebrities and professional golfers participated in the event at Riviera Country Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. The event was sponsored by 20 entities such as Master Bunny Edition, AK Golf, Majesty, and 1879 Wine.

Kim Taek-Su, vice president of Korea Table Tennis Association, won the competition.

Following the golf rounds, Herald Auction, a subsidiary of Herald Media Group, conducted a charity auction featuring six artworks by renowned artists including Kwon Chi-gyu and Kim Kyung-min.

The proceeds will go toward supporting Hangeul education programs and scholarships for both domestic and international students.

The charity golf tournament event aligns with Herald Media Group's efforts to enhance the global potential of Hangeul.

In 2023, as a part of its 70th anniversary project, The Korea Herald published a series of feature stories under the title “Hello Hangeul.” The series examined the societal and economic potential of using Hangeul.

In March, Herald Media Group also signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Hangeul Museum to launch initiatives centered around Hangeul. In June, the Herald Media Group further collaborated with Hangeul Planet to host a successful "Hangeul Party" event in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, attracting hundreds of Vietnamese university students.

In October, Herald Media Group is further slated to hold a competition focusing on Hangeul, in collaboration with local governments.

"Hangeul represents our nation's cultural heritage and serves as a beacon of K-contents, possessing the limitless potential to connect people," said Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group.

"Herald Media Group is committed to establishing and nurturing a foundation that actively supports Hangeul initiatives," he said.

Daewoo E&C Chairman and Herald Media Group Chairman Jung Won-ju speaks during the Herald Media Group charity golf tournament held at Riviera Country Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald) Daewoo E&C Chairman and Herald Media Group Chairman Jung Won-ju speaks during the Herald Media Group charity golf tournament held at Riviera Country Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)
Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, speaks during the Herald Media Group charity golf tournament held at Riviera Country Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald) Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, speaks during the Herald Media Group charity golf tournament held at Riviera Country Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)
KC Motors' Noble Klasse L9, hole-in-one prize for Herald Media Group charity golf tournament (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald) KC Motors' Noble Klasse L9, hole-in-one prize for Herald Media Group charity golf tournament (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)
Singer Kim Chang-youl sings during a festive program held during the Herald Media Group charity golf tournament, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald) Singer Kim Chang-youl sings during a festive program held during the Herald Media Group charity golf tournament, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)
The Herald Media Group charity golf tournament participants are seen at Riviera Country Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald) The Herald Media Group charity golf tournament participants are seen at Riviera Country Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)
Singer Jo Gab-kyung participates in the Herald Media Group charity golf tournament held at Riviera Country Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald) Singer Jo Gab-kyung participates in the Herald Media Group charity golf tournament held at Riviera Country Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

