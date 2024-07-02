BTS suits to be exhibited at Jewelry Museum

The custom suits BTS members wore for their Grammy Awards performance in March 2021 will be on exhibit at the Jewelry Museum in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, from Sept. 7 to Dec. 15.

The city-run museum will showcase the custom suits that E-Land Group, a local clothing retailer, acquired in an auction. The agreement on the exhibition was signed by the city and the retailer’s private museum.

E-Land Group bought the customs at Julien’s Auctions in January 2022, a year after the seven K-pop megastars wore the custom-made Louis Vuitton suits to perform “Dynamite” at their first-ever performance at the marquee awards ceremony.

The September-December exhibit at Iksan’s Jewelry Museum will also feature jewelry once held by British royals, also part of the E-Land Museum collection. The museum has collected over 500,000 items in the last three decades, according to museum officials.

Iksan Mayor Jeong Heon-yul said he expects to see a boost to efforts to advance the city’s global profile through the exhibition. “Our people in Iksan would benefit as well in the process,” he said.