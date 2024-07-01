Belarus recalls history, hopes to revive ties with S. Korea

Belarusian Ambassador to Korea Andrew Chernetsky delivers remarks at Belarusian National Day at the Ambassador Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Friday.(Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

The Belarusian Embassy in Seoul commemorated Belarus' National Day, recalling history and hoping to revive ties with South Korea on Friday.

Belarusian National Day, observed on July 3, marks the liberation of Belarus from Nazi Germany in 1944.

"The people of the Republic of Belarus, like the people of the Republic of Korea, have experienced both periods of joy and moments of sorrow," said Belarusian Ambassador to Korea Andrew Chernetsky in his remarks.

Chernetsky acknowledged that the history of every nation is never simple and that Belarus and Korea possess histories filled with significant events and dates that are crucial elements of their national identities.

“But the commemorative date of the 3rd of July as the National Day of Belarus was not chosen by chance. It has a special meaning for every Belarusian citizen. On this day, 80 years ago, the capital of Belarus — the city of Minsk — was liberated from Nazi invaders,” Chernetsky said.