Belarus recalls history, hopes to revive ties with S. Korea

Belarus recalls history, hopes to revive ties with S. KoreaBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : July 1, 2024 - 18:48
The Belarusian Embassy in Seoul commemorated Belarus' National Day, recalling history and hoping to revive ties with South Korea on Friday.
Belarusian National Day, observed on July 3, marks the liberation of Belarus from Nazi Germany in 1944.
"The people of the Republic of Belarus, like the people of the Republic of Korea, have experienced both periods of joy and moments of sorrow," said Belarusian Ambassador to Korea Andrew Chernetsky in his remarks.
Chernetsky acknowledged that the history of every nation is never simple and that Belarus and Korea possess histories filled with significant events and dates that are crucial elements of their national identities.
“But the commemorative date of the 3rd of July as the National Day of Belarus was not chosen by chance. It has a special meaning for every Belarusian citizen. On this day, 80 years ago, the capital of Belarus — the city of Minsk — was liberated from Nazi invaders,” Chernetsky said.
“Similar to the Republic of Korea, we know the price of freedom. Both our countries have seen the terrible consequences of war and don’t want it to happen again."
Chernetsky noted that despite differing positions on certain international political issues, Belarus and Korea are experiencing regular interaction among their business communities, as well as growth in educational and cultural exchanges.
He evaluated more than 30 years of Belarus-Korea cooperation as mutually beneficial.
“There have never been insoluble contradictions between Belarus and Korea ... I am confident that these relations will continue to expand for the benefit of the Belarusian and Korean people,” he said.
According to Chernetsky, interpretations of history and contemporary events may differ, and there have always been and remain different points of view, which often divide countries and people.
He, however, stressed the need to find common approaches and convergence to build dialogue between states.
“The history of Belarus-Korea relations is rich in constructive interaction,” he said, suggesting that both preserve ties amid difficult conditions.
“The embassy, within its mandate, intends, in any case, to promote bilateral contacts for the benefit of both peoples," he said.
