[Today’s K-pop] Zion.T leaves label after 8 years: report

(Credit: The Black Label) (Credit: The Black Label)

Zion.T decided not to renew his contract with The Black Label, which expired recently, according to a local media report on Monday. The label confirmed the news following the report. The singer had signed with the YG Entertainment affiliate headed by producer Teddy in 2016 after he left Amoeba Culture. His future activities will be overseen by Standard Friends, a company he established two years ago, joining the likes of rappers Wonstein and Giriboy. Zion.T debuted in 2011 with single “Click Me” and released third full-length album “Zip” in December last year, his first new music in two years since digital single “A Gift!” In April, he and Chaeyoung of Twice admitted that they are seeing each other through their agencies. BTS’ Jimin tops iTunes chart in 108 regions with solo song

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS notched No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs chart in 108 regions with solo single “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco).” The single was dropped on Friday in advance to the full release of his second solo EP “Muse,” which will be fully unveiled on July 19. The pre-released hip-hop tune also topped Oricon’s digital single ranking and debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart at No. 4. The music video shot with the featuring rapper logged 5 million views in about 20 hours since release and landed atop YouTube’s Global Top Music Video chart. The upcoming EP comes about 16 months after his first solo album “Face” which hit Billboard 200 at No. 2. Lead single “Like Crazy” claimed the top spot on its Hot 100 chart, a first for a K-pop solo singer. TXT’s new song chosen for Japanese morning show

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together’s forthcoming Japanese single will be used as a theme song for a morning show, according to label Big Hit Music on Monday. Part of the music video for “We’ll Never Change” was unveiled for Japanese show “DayDay” on the day and will be used as the ending song for about a month. “We’ll Never Change” will front the band’s Japan single, “Chikai,” which will be rolled out on Wednesday. The five members will perform the song for the first time on stage on “2024 FNS Song Festival Summer” on Fuji TV on the day of release. On July 10, they will begin the Japanese leg of their ongoing third international tour, starting with a two-date concert at Tokyo Dome. They will go live eight times in four cities and will also open pop-up stores. GOT7’s Youngjae to tour Asia from next month

(Credit: AndBut Company) (Credit: AndBut Company)