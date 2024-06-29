S. Korea's pharmaceutical, biotechnology exports spike 55 pct on-year in H1

Most Popular
-
1
'South Korea,' 'Samsung,' 'Kim Jong-un' pepper Biden-Trump debate
-
2
[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids turn chic in album teaser
-
3
Fatal fire at lithium battery plant exposes 5-year oversight lapse
-
4
[Robert Fouser] Trump on course to win
-
5
Authorities confirm identities of all 23 deceased in Hwaseong battery plant fire
-
6
[Herald Interview] Brand expert Kim Cheon-soo on elevating Korean culture in NY
-
7
Parties set for clash over bills as Assembly gets back to business
-
8
Korea, US, Japan to prioritize chips, battery supply chain resilience
-
9
SK hynix develops industry's top-spec SSD for AI PCs
-
10
[Graphic News] Qatar Airways named world’s top airline, Korean Air No. 2
S. Korea's pharmaceutical, biotechnology exports spike 55 pct on-year in H1By Yonhap
Published : June 29, 2024 - 10:35
South Korea's exports of pharmaceutical and bio technologies surged from a year earlier in the first half of the year, data showed Saturday.
In the first six months of the year, the country exported 4.5 trillion won ($3.26 billion) worth of pharmaceutical and bio technologies, up 55 percent from 2.9 trillion won for the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association.
The number of export deals dropped to seven from 12 over the cited period, but the amount of each deal grew sharply, the association noted, adding that each of the three deals signed this month was worth over 500 billion won.
At the current rate, the country's annual total is expected to reach 8 trillion won, according to the association.
"This means the competitiveness of our country's pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical technologies have significantly improved," an association official said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea marks 22nd anniversary of victorious inter-Korean naval skirmish
-
Over 80% of bank transactions occur online: data
-
N. Korea opens party plenary meeting with leader Kim in attendance