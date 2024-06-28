[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim gearing up for August return: report

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim is poised to return in late August with a new album, local media reported Friday. Agency Source Music confirmed that the group was preparing to return, but said the date and type of release had not been set. It will be about six months since its third EP “Easy,” the main track from which entered Billboard’s Hot 100, at No. 99, for the first time for the quintet. "Easy" debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 8 and became its third straight million-selling album. The album also ranked No. 10 on Oricon’s 2024 semiannual album ranking, the only album from a K-pop girl group among the top 10. It debuted atop its weekly and weekly combined album rankings in February. Meanwhile, the bandmates left for Japan on the day to greet their fans in Kobe, Japan. Chuu to tour Americas from mid-July

Chuu will visit fans in the Americas from July 17 to Aug. 13, announced agency ATRP Friday. She will hold fan concerts in 12 cities from Los Angeles and New York to Santiago, Chile and Sao Paulo, Brazil and wrap up the tour in Mexico City. She is returning to the US in about seven months after her first US tour -- held across six cities -- and is performing in Latin America for the first time. The upcoming tour is named after her second solo EP “Strawberry Rush,” which came out on Tuesday. The record was filled with buoyant energy while the first solo EP “Howl” was more of a soul-searching amid legal conflict with her former management company. The previous EP topped iTunes Top Albums chart in 15 regions. BoA to mark 24th debut anniversary with concert

BoA will hit the stage in Seoul on Oct. 12-13 to celebrate the 24th anniversary of her debut, said label SM Entertainment on Friday. It is her first standalone concert in over 1 1/2 years and more concerts may be added afterward. She dropped single “Emptiness” in March, almost 1 1/2 years since her third EP “Forgive Me,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Albums chart in 11 regions. She also appeared in drama “Marry My Husband” and produced upcoming single from NCT Wish, as she did its debut single “Wish.” She has hinted at a live show last month reassuring fans that she is simply enjoying a long break for the first time since debut and is not disturbed by rumors that claimed she had plastic surgery. 2PM members thrive as individuals

