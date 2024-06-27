[Herald Interview] Brand expert Kim Cheon-soo on elevating Korean culture in NY

Exterior of the new Korean Cultural Center New York located in midtown Manhattan, New York (KCCNY)

NEW YORK -- The official opening of the Korean Center in New York on Thursday marks a significant milestone, years after the land for a larger center was purchased in 2009. It also coincides with Korean culture enjoying the global spotlight.

The center houses the Korean Cultural Center, the Korea Tourism Organization, the Korea Creative Content Agency and the King Sejong Institute. After Los Angeles, Shanghai, Tokyo, Beijing and Paris, it is the sixth such place where institutions promoting Korean culture are together in one building.

Leading the Korean Cultural Center New York is seasoned brand expert Kim Cheon-soo with more than 30 years of experience at leading advertising agency Cheil Communication and CJ LiveCity, a CJ subsidiary specializing in arena and entertainment facilities. He was appointed as the center's director in March 2023, the third director to hail from the sector in its 45-year history.

“Now that this impressive hardware has been created, the challenge ahead will be deciding what programs and content to fill it with,” Kim told The Korea Herald during an interview on April 26.

The 'hardware,' the building on 22 E 32nd St, New York, next to the Koreatown, did not come easily. The building was completed 14 years after the Culture Ministry, then also under the leadership of the current Culture Minister Yu In-chon, decided to purchase a 590 square meters piece of land, which was being used as a parking lot, for $15.8 million.

Originally scheduled to open in 2012, the construction encountered numerous challenges. These included selecting a construction company willing to undertake the complex design, obtaining construction permits to protect nearby railroad tunnels and adjacent buildings, and facing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, new obstacles emerged in the form of supply chain issues and inflation.

The seven-story building finally opened to the public in February this year, showing off its glass exterior and an interior that incorporates curves throughout to capture the essence of Korean beauty.

The center is equipped with an exhibition hall and a 190-seat theater, a library, a cooking studio and a Korean-style garden.