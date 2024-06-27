Sky Labs’ ring-type blood pressure monitor eyes US, Europe debuts

South Korean health care startup Sky Labs said Thursday it is seeking to debut its ring-type blood pressure monitor, CART BP, in the US and Europe next year following its Korean launch in July to enjoy insurance benefits.

The announcement comes after the nation’s Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service recently decided to allow the health care ring to get covered by the National Health Insurance Service.

CART BP is the first ring-type medical device approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Unlike other devices, it can be prescribed at hospitals to get insurance benefits.

It costs about 15,000 won to 18,000 won ($10-$13) to rent the device at hospitals. The actual costs for patients are reduced to some 5,000 won.

“CART BP will provide hypertension patients and medical workers with more detailed blood pressure records, allowing early and optimized diagnosis of health conditions related to hypertension,” Sky Labs CEO Jack Lee said during a press conference in Seoul earlier in the day.