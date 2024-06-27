[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids turn chic in album teaser

Stray Kids uploaded group photographs for their ninth EP “Ate” on Thursday.

Donned in black and denim, the eight members gazed at the camera exuding charisma further raising expectations for the upcoming mini album.

The group shots follow a teaser trailer and individual photographs which hinted that they are going for hip and chic. The album will consist of eight tracks including the main track “Chk Chk Boom” and will be rolled out July 19.

Before the album's release, the band will headline two major music festivals -- I-Days in Milan, Italy and British Summertime Hyde Park in London – and in August, will open Lollapalooza in Chicago, US.

The group’s previous four albums debuted atop the Billboard 200 and last month, the digital single “Lose My Breath,” a Charlie Puth collaboration, entered its Hot 100 at No. 90.

