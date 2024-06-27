[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids turn chic in album teaser

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids turn chic in album teaserBy Hwang You-mee
Published : June 27, 2024 - 17:45
Stray Kids uploaded group photographs for their ninth EP “Ate” on Thursday.
Donned in black and denim, the eight members gazed at the camera exuding charisma further raising expectations for the upcoming mini album.
The group shots follow a teaser trailer and individual photographs which hinted that they are going for hip and chic. The album will consist of eight tracks including the main track “Chk Chk Boom” and will be rolled out July 19.
Before the album's release, the band will headline two major music festivals -- I-Days in Milan, Italy and British Summertime Hyde Park in London – and in August, will open Lollapalooza in Chicago, US.
The group’s previous four albums debuted atop the Billboard 200 and last month, the digital single “Lose My Breath,” a Charlie Puth collaboration, entered its Hot 100 at No. 90.
BTS’ Jimin teams up with Loco for solo pre-release
Jimin of BTS gave fans a taste of his solo music with a live clip teaser Thursday.
In the video for “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” the artist appears lightly dancing and playfully pointing his finger at featured rapper Loco. The single drops Friday ahead of the full release of his second solo EP “Muse,” due out on July 19.
The mini album will also include “Closer Than This,” a song dedicated to his fans and came out in December last year after he enlisted. The single has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in all 119 regions as of April, his third solo song to achieve the feat. The fan song amassed 150 million streams on Spotify after debuting at No. 36 on the platform’s daily top songs global chart.
Ive savors summer in Pepsi commercial
A trailer for Ive’s new Pepsi campaign song was unveiled Thursday.
Titled “Summer Festa,” the trailer follows the six idols enjoying the season starting with An Yujin grooving on the sand under a blue sky.
The leader was the first and only member to be featured in the beverage commercial in 2021 and last year, all six joined the campaign and sang “I Want.”
In the meantime, the group will head to Santiago, Chile, the final destination of its first international tour “Show What I Have,” which spans 27 cities in 19 countries. It will return to Seoul, where the tour began in October last year, for a two-day encore gig in August. In the first week of September, Ive will hit Tokyo Dome for the first time for another encore concert.
Wooah to host 1st fan concert in Seoul
Girl group Wooah will hold its first fan concert in Seoul on July 20, agency The Entertainment said Thursday.
The five members have expressed their wishes to host a fan meeting and realized their dreams four years after their debut. The group released its second EP “Unframed” earlier this month, about two months after the digital single “Blush.” The album, however, comes two years after the first EP “Joy” and is the first physical album in over 1 1/2 years after the fourth single “Pit-a-Pat.”
