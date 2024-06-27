NK executions for sharing S. Korean films: Seoul

A North Korean soldier is seen aiming a rifle to publicly execute individuals in a video provided by the Unification Ministry to promote the 2024 North Korean Human Rights Report released on Thursday. (Screengrab from video)

Testimonies from North Korean defectors have revealed that the Kim Jong-un regime has conducted public executions of individuals caught distributing or watching South Korean TV series and movies, or listening to K-pop music, under a 2020 law, South Korea's Unification Ministry said Thursday.

The Unification Ministry released the 2024 North Korean Human Rights Report, its second public report since 2023, detailing human rights abuses and violations in North Korea. The report is based on the testimonies of 649 North Korean defectors who had fled their homeland by 2023.

The report represents the first time the South Korean government has publicly confirmed that the Kim Jong-un regime carried out public executions under the 2020 Law on Rejecting Reactionary Ideology and Culture. The law prohibits accessing, possessing or distributing external information from "hostile countries," including South Korea, and stipulates that violations could result in the death penalty.

According to the report, testimonies suggested an "increase in public executions based on violations of the law."

One anonymous defector described witnessing the public execution of a 22-year-old farm worker at a mine in South Hwanghae Province in 2022.

“A person, believed to be a judge from the court, recited, 'they were arrested for listening to 70 songs and three movies from the puppet scoundrels (South Korea).' It was revealed during the interrogation process that he had distributed them to seven others,” the report said, citing a defector's testimony.

"People who first brought in the material receive the harshest punishment, which is invariably execution by firing squad. The punishment for those who distribute it varies depending on the extent of their involvement," the defector said.

The defector underscored, "There have been many public executions recently under the law," adding that they heard that those who violated the law as well as those involved in "serious crimes such as murder" were publicly executed at the same time in 2023.

Another unnamed defector mentioned that they stopped watching outside content for fear of punishment after the law was enacted in 2020, adding that they witnessed North Korean people being punished for being caught.

"Since Kim Jong-un came to power, it seems that he sweeps away anything he doesn't like," the defector said, adding he thought that the law was "unreasonable."

The third unnamed defector stated that he was instructed to write down the clauses of the law and post them on their door. The defector added that the content specified the maximum penalty for watching or distributing South Korean video content is "execution by firing squad."