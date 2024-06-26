[Today’s K-pop] BTS RM’s 2nd solo album chosen best in H124

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

The second solo album from BTS' leader RM made multiple semiannual best albums charts listed by international music magazines. Billboard magazine touted the album “Right Place, Wrong Person” as “one of the richest albums released in 2024.” The artist “simply refuses to acknowledge the existence of any (boundaries of K-pop]) ... while all still sounding like a coherent and natural artistic extension of one man’s creative vision,” it added. Rolling Stone magazine described it as “psychedelia-tinged and soulful” and “his lyrical ride is made even more mind-expanding by the music laid down by RM and his collaborators.” “The BTS star defies expectations on this deliciously frenetic and introspective listen,” mused NME picking Little Simz collab “Domodachi” as the key track. The 11-track album came out in late May and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 5. Blackpink’s Lisa teases solo single

(Credit: Lloud Company) (Credit: Lloud Company)

Lisa of Blackpink floated a trailer video for her upcoming solo single “Rockstar” on Wednesday via agency Lloud Company. She has been doling out samples of her solo release due out on Friday, shocking fans with glamourously hip visuals complete with a choppy wolf cut and tooth gems. Bandmate Rose replied with a surprise emoji when the first teaser photograph was unveiled last week. The artist first shared the news of her single two weeks ago upon opening a TikTok account which drew over 1 million followers in two hours and earned her another Guinness World Record. “Rockstar” will be the first new music she releases since she established her own agency and cinched a partnership with RCA Records, an American subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. BTS’ V publishes photo book

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

A photo book giving an up close and personal look at V of BTS will be released on July 9, label Big Hit Music said Wednesday. “Type 1” was announced with a monochromatic poster that showed V bare-chested and leaning against a wall before enlistment. It also included lyrics from his self-written song “Scenery” such as “I still wonder wonder beautiful story.” The photo book boasts as many as 224 pages and the artist participated in every aspect of the publication, from designing and selecting paper to putting together a package that comes with purchase. Separately, his first solo album “Layover” amassed 1.6 billion streams on Spotify as of Monday. The album came out in September last year and all six tracks from the album surpassed 100 million plays on the platform as of last month. (G)I-dle adds date to world tour

(Credit: Cube Entertainment) (Credit: Cube Entertainment)