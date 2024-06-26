[Best Brand] Brand power for evolving-market

Brand power refers to the influence the name holds over the spending behavior of consumers, which can also be used to predict future spending patterns.

Merely offering a good-quality product based on decades of expertise no longer entices the fickle consumers. This, on the other hand, also means there is more opportunity for lesser-known products with innovative marketing strategies to quickly advance into markets once dominated by conventional brands.

Since 1994, The Korea Herald has been releasing a list of the most-loved brands to acknowledge their market presence. By selecting brands that are representative of South Korea by category, this annual feature touts the companies that have excelled in their respective fields.

Noble Klasse boasts exclusive limousine service

PREMIUM LIMOUSINE

NOBLE KLASSE

KC Motors' luxury limousine brand Noble Klasse is leading the nation's premium limousine market.

Noble Klasse has consistently dedicated itself to the design, development and production of premium limousines since the launch of its L4, the first four-seater limousine based on Kia's Carnival Hi Limousine, in 2015. Such efforts have been well-received by customers, particularly with its popular L9 model.

The new L9 and L4 boast elegant designs and enhanced convenience, embodying the brand's identity while delivering superior ride quality.

A new exterior color, "Copper," has been introduced, along with premium Focal speakers and a three-tier umbrella storage space. A 21.5-inch smart monitor is loaded inside, allowing passengers to watch YouTube or Netflix anywhere, anytime. The built-in 7-inch touch controller provides easy adjustment of lighting and seat positions.

"The Meisters Edition" of the new L4, released in June, is limited to just 10 units and offers great exclusivity high above other premium limousines.

The distinctive front grille and coachline along the sides enhance the vehicle's majestic appearance, while the special metal-plated door steps and personalized cushions with the passenger's initials add uniqueness to this limited edition model.

Other than premium limousines, Noble Klasse also runs the premium riding service "Noble Klasse Experience," offering exceptional transportation services with specially converted limousines tailored for specific purposes.

Founded in 1997, KC Motors specializes in automotive design, technical development and production of special vehicles. The company started its limousine business in 2006. Since 2012, KC Motors has operated its own research and development center, equipped with skilled personnel and facilities capable of independently managing the entire vehicle development process. Its annual production capacity exceeds 10,000 units.

Pearly Gates seeks to enhance brand power with golf stars

GOLFWEAR

CREAS F&C

Creas F&C's luxury golf wear brand Pearly Gates has unveiled a marketing campaign that features Korean golf stars Park Hyun-kyung and Lee Ye-won.

To mark its 35th anniversary this year, Pearly Gates turned to the two highly popular professional golfers to be brand ambassadors.

The advertisement, timed with the start of the KLPGA championship, carries the slogan "Join the PG" and showcases the two star athletes enjoying a party.

Both golfers have enjoyed great success on the links following the release of the commercial. During the 2024 Doosan Match Play in May, Park and Lee competed in the finals, delivering a thrilling matchup that Pearly Gates says significantly boosted their marketing impact.

To honor Park and Lee's current season achievements, with three wins for Park and one for Lee, Pearly Gates has introduced exclusive T-shirts.

These unisex T-shirts, designed for couples, families and friends to wear together, have become popular gift items and are expected to sell out quickly.

"The exclusive T-shirts were intended more as a celebratory gesture for the players' victories rather than a sales strategy, but the enthusiastic response from fan clubs and customers suggests a quick sellout. We are planning another commercial featuring the two players for the latter half of the year, along with golf apparel designs that the players themselves have contributed to," added a Pearly Gates official.

This year's summer collection, ideal for both the golf course and everyday wear, is available in offline stores and online at the Bucket Store, an online retail outlet that specializes in outdoor products.

United Dental Group takes lead in social outreach

DENTISTRY

UNITED DENTAL GROUP

The United Dental Group is leading the way in fulfilling the social responsibilities of medical institutions through various outreach programs.

Under a management philosophy that places high values on underserved populations' access to medical care, the group carries out its social responsibilities as a health care provider.

For systematic and long-lasting social contribution activities, UD Group established a dedicated social contribution organization that helps collaborative efforts among the group’s medical staff nationwide and implements tailored outreach programs for different age groups.

To provide medical support to the underprivileged, UD Group launched the UD Care Campaign, involving 104 clinics of the group. This campaign includes projects such as Hope Dental Health, which provides dental care to underserved populations, and Silver Smile, offering dental services for seniors. Each project is supported by the voluntary efforts of its doctors.

The Hope Dental Health project, in particular, provides direct dental services to those who are left in a blind spot of medical welfare. While past efforts were limited to simple oral checkups and education due to the challenges of transporting dental equipment, the UD Dental Bus now enables comprehensive dental treatments. The bus is equipped with advanced dental technology, enabling professional services such as scaling, extractions and root canals.

Beyond medical services, UD Group actively engages in cultural and social contribution activities. Its cultural contribution activity framework, including galleries and performances, encourages participation from both medical staff and patients.

"We will continue to promote a sharing culture by fulfilling social responsibilities as a dental hospital so that medical services reach those in marginalized communities," said a UD Group official.

IB Korea delivers rich flavor to spirits market

DRINKS

THE IB KOREA

Beer and liquor importer The IB Korea has been expanding its business portfolio, especially with premium Spanish brandy Emperador Deluxe Special Reserve.

Originating from Andalusia, Spain, this brandy is crafted with high-quality grapes and aged over three years in sherry oak casks, giving it a rich, smooth flavor with sweet, sherry-infused notes.

Exported to about 40 different countries, the brandy is noted for its fruity aroma, hints of toffee and roasted almond undertones. A unique aspect of the brandy is that it provides a slightly sweet finish similar to honey.

It is also gaining popularity among young adults in Korea, especially for use in highball cocktails, thanks to its distinctive taste and aroma.

The IB Korea is also an exclusive importer of Uptown Margarita, America's leading cocktail brand. This cocktail, made from 100 percent agave wine, has become popular for its rich flavor, appealing to a diverse demographic due to its adaptability when making cocktail.

Later this year, The IB Korea plans to expand its range with additional Spanish brandy varieties, including Terry Centenario, further enhancing its portfolio in the Korean spirits market, the company said.

The company's offerings also include BuzzBallz, a ready-to-drink mini cocktail that comes in four different flavors. Packaged in 187-milliliter fruit-shaped bottles, these cocktails are convenient for travel and outdoor activities.

These products can be found at discount retailers, convenience stores and liquor shops nationwide, ensuring easy access for customers.

SPEP nurtures future competencies through tailor-made training

EDUCATION

SPEP

As global competencies and career readiness skills have become crucial for thriving in an interconnected world, the Speaking Proficiency Enhancement Program provides tailor-made language education and human resources consulting for professionals at local and overseas companies.

The business language education provider focuses on helping its clients nurture a slew of essential professional business talents, such as improving English fluency, communication skills, business etiquette, cross-cultural competence and presentation skills, through comprehensively customized curriculums to suit each customer's field and job standards.

SPEP directly operates a research and development center with domestic and foreign experts to offer customized solutions for each customer.

It also teams up with renowned educational institutions and researchers abroad to reflect the latest educational trends in its customized training, as well as to ensure and maintain high-quality educational content.

In addition, SPEP offers its customers both online and offline courses so they can study in any space at any time.

Since skills and competencies in an age of AI remain uniquely human skills that AI, such as robots, cannot easily replicate, requiring more sophisticated global competencies to achieve better results in overseas businesses in the future, SPEP aims to create a better learning environment and education for its customers.

"With the help of SPEP's customized and tailored solutions (to its customers), SPEP will help more firms in and out of the country discover and expand their global business opportunities," an SPEP official was quoted as saying in a press release.

Easydew seeks to redefine at-home skincare

SKIN CARE

EASYDEW

Easydew, a skincare brand under Korean pharmaceutical giant Daewoong Pharmaceutical, has secured its footing in the nation's competitive skincare market with its innovative products and successful celebrity campaigns.

The newly launched DW-EGF MTS melasma toning line aims to provide users with an effective at-home solution for melasma and blemishes, reducing the need for dermatologist visits. This product line is particularly targeted at working mothers who have limited time for professional skincare treatments, the company said.

By collaborating with actor Han Ga-in, Easydew aims to appeal to a wider audience, highlighting the convenience and efficacy of its products.

“Han Ga-in, known for her beauty and intelligence, embodies the essence of our product, which promotes natural skin beauty through easy and straightforward self-care,” stated a company official.

The DW-EGF product line features a high-active skin regeneration factor known as DW-EGF, which mimics the structure of the human body's growth factors and was developed by Daewoong Pharmaceutical. The line includes the DW-EGF Melatoning Ampoule and the DW-EGF Oneday MTS 2700.

The DW-EGF line is particularly noted for its unique blend of ingredients, including niacinamide, glutathione and tranexamic acid, specifically targeting melasma and blemishes.

The DW-EGF Melatoning Ampoule has received positive feedback from users and achieved cumulative sales of four million bottles in just over a year. The DW-EGF Oneday MTS 2700, resembling a dermatological procedure, includes an MTS shot and roller with 2700 micro-needles to enhance product efficacy by penetrating the skin more effectively.

“We are committed to expanding our customer base and meeting diverse skincare needs with our unique and effective solutions,” the official added.

Yamaha enhances rider safety with advanced technologies

MOTORCYCLE

YAMAHA

Yamaha is continuously striving to enhance motorcycle safety and surmount its vulnerability to accidents.

With a target to cut traffic accident casualties by over 50 percent from 2020 levels by 2030, Yamaha actively involves cutting-edge electronic systems to prevent rider errors in awareness, decision-making, and manipulation.

The technologies adopted include a radar-linked unified brake system, which automatically activates the brakes through radar; an adaptive cruise control, which maintains a safe distance from the vehicle ahead; and an anti-lock brake and traction control, which optimizes tire grip through 3D posture control.

Additionally, Yamaha introduced the advanced motorcycle stability assist system, which helps the motorcycle maintain balance independently, and satellite-based technology that calculates the distance and speed of approaching vehicles to provide early deceleration and route change recommendations.

Yamaha also makes efforts to improve riders' driving abilities through safety training programs. Hankook Motor Trading, Yamaha's distributor in Korea, employs certified instructors approved by Yamaha headquarters and operates training programs for riders.

Meanwhile, the upcoming "Tracer 9 GT+," set for Korean launch later this year, comes with these advanced safety technologies.

Powered by a liquid-cooled 888cc three-cylinder engine with 120 horsepower, the Tracer 9 GT+ features an adaptive cruise control system that adjusts distance and speed from the vehicle ahead using radar.

The model includes electronic suspension to manage vehicle posture during braking, a connect system that pairs with smartphones and a host of other advanced electronic control features.

Caron Bio aims to revive success of C3 hair regrowth shampoo

HAIR LOSS CARE

CARON BIO

Korean hair loss care product maker Caron Bio is gearing up to innovate the shampoo industry with its renewed C3 Plus Shampoo.

The new shampoo, followed by approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, builds on the success of the original C3 Shampoo, promising significant improvements in reducing hair loss and promoting hair growth.

The predecessor already demonstrated its effectiveness in clinical trials conducted by Germany's leading skin products research center, Dermatest.

Over a six-month period of testing, the shampoo was proven to decrease hair loss by 54 percent, increase anagen-stage hair follicles by 9 percent, reduce telogen-stage hair follicles by 10 percent, enhance hair follicle concentration by 23.16 percent per square centimeter and increase the thickness of individual hair follicles by 10 percent.

These results earned the shampoo a five-star rating from Dermatest, the highest possible.

Further validation came from Dr. Bhang Suk-ho of Sungkyunkwan University, whose study on C3 Shampoo's effectiveness was published in two journals: Pharmaceutics as well as Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine.

Additionally, dermatologists Kim Jin-seob and Kim Won-sik from Kangbuk Samsung Hospital conducted clinical trials confirming a statistically significant increase in hair follicle thickness and concentrations. Their findings can be found in the Korea Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery journal.

The Korea Institute of Dermatological Sciences also confirmed the original shampoo's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits for scalp health.

The newly launched C3 Plus Shampoo aims to build on these proven effects, offering an even more potent solution for those suffering from hair loss and poor scalp health. With its enhanced formula, it is expected to gain further recognition in the hair loss market.

Ambassador Seoul offers easy access to nature, modern life

HOTEL

THE AMBASSADOR SEOUL

Since The Ambassador Seoul – A Pullman Hotel, which was opened as Geumsoojang in 1955, the hotel has been striving to become a messenger to deliver guests the joy and happiness in their journeys in South Korea.

Aiming to present to hospitality and the finest hotel experience, the hotel renovated its Grand Ambassador Hotel and turned it into a new five-star hotel The Ambassador Seoul in 2022.

The retractable dome-shaped swimming pool aside, the outdoor rooftop banquet hall offers the scenic views of Seoul iconic mountains -- Namsan, Inwangsang and Bukhansan, boasting its vibrant colors in changing seasons.

Guests can take in the stunning mountain ridges and Seoul’s panoramic cityscapes from the floor-to-ceiling windows from their rooms as well.

While its Chinese restaurant Haobin is led by the master chef Hou Deokjuk, a 2024 Michelin Mentor Chef Award winner, the omakase restaurant The Chef’s Table brings a premium sushi and Korean beef omakase experiences to your table, elevating the guest’s gastronomic experience.

The Ambassador Seoul beckons the holidaymakers not only with a chance for a special staycation, but with the great accessibilities to Seoul’s landmarks and go-to travel destinations.

Located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, local and overseas travelers can practically access every corner of Seoul within 30 minutes, including the country’s most expensive retail area Myeongdong, center of Korean fashion and design Dongdaemun, the city’s 100-year-old traditional market Gwangjang Market, Itaewon -- a district of international elements -- and the famous nightlife streets of Hongdae.

For those, who prefer to spend a serene, relaxing break and stay away from bustling crowds, take a light stroll to Namsan Seoul Tower, or the N Seoul Tower.

Immerse yourself in the nature of Seoul while walking along the paved mountain trail to the capital’s iconic landmark.

Hwarak Barbecue Chicken’s unique grilling fuels rapid expansion

QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT

HWARAK BARBECUE CHICKEN

Korean barbecue chicken chain Hwarak Barbecue Chicken is pioneering Korea’s quick-service restaurant market with its distinctive direct heat grilling technique.

Its signature cooking method, which presents an authentic Korean smoky flavor, has made it particularly popular among young consumers in their 20s and 30s.

The company has introduced Korea's first "two-minute cooking system," allowing for highly efficient operations with minimal labor.

Launched in October 2020 to specialize in flame-grilled barbeque chicken, Hwarak Barbecue Chicken has successfully opened over 150 stores in just two years.

To sustain growth, Hwarak Barbecue Chicken is committed to improving product quality and customer service.

Later this year, the company plans to launch "Hwarak Lab" which consists of a research and development center, a training center, a company-owned store and office space. This facility will focus on developing new and trendy menu items, improving the quality of current offerings, raising service standards, training franchisees and supporting store operations.

The company is also preparing for global expansion, with plans to enter major markets such as Thailand, China, the US and the UK. In the US, it will compete with the well-known American chicken franchise Wingstop, viewing it as a chance to solidify its position as a global brand.

"Our growth has been driven by recognition in the Korean QSR market for our unique grilling method and efficient store management. We will continue to promote the superiority of Korean barbecue chicken on a global scale through continuous research and development and strategic international expansion," said a company official.

Seoul Cyber University sets benchmark for online education

ONLINE UNIVERSITY

SEOUL CYBER UNIVERSITY

Seoul Cyber University continues to lead in online education, having secured the top A-grade in the Ministry of Education's remote university evaluations in 2007, 2013, and 2020.

Recognized as the first cyber university in Korea to achieve such distinction, it has become the most preferred choice for new and transfer students from 2021 to 2023 among remote universities.

The university has been awarded numerous accolades, including the Korea Consumer Brand Award for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023 and the Best-Loved Brand in Korea for cyber universities in 2019.

Established in 2000, Seoul Cyber University boasts an extensive network of seven campuses across major cities like Seoul, Busan and Daegu, and collaborates with prestigious international institutions for joint research and student exchange programs.

Notably, Seoul Cyber University has been selected for the Ministry of Education's "Second Cycle Remote University Education Innovation Support Project," focusing on developing remote education models for marginalized groups. This initiative builds on its success in the first cycle, where it received an "excellent" rating.

Looking forward, the university is set to become a pioneer in AI education by 2024. It plans to launch a new AI department and an AI convergence college, offering specialized programs in AI creators, AI real estate big data and AI smart farming.

The innovative VX (Virtual eXperience) system the school established enriches the online learning environment, allowing students to interact with multi-angle video content seamlessly across all devices.