Seven former US representatives visit DMZ to commemorate Korean War anniversary

Seven former US representatives visited the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone bisecting the two Koreas on Tuesday to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The delegation, part of the United States Association of Former Members of Congress, included Dennis A. Ross, Betsy Markey and Greg Walden, who were accompanied by their spouses.

Walden, whose father-in-law served as a UN soldier in the Korean War, noted that the visit held special significance for him.

The U.S.-Korea Foundation, chaired by former US Representative Jay Changjoon Kim, organized the visit. Since 2019, the foundation has invited the delegation to South Korea seven times.

"If South Korea can successfully overcome the limitations of being the only divided country in the world, it will achieve even more remarkable development," Kim said. (Yonhap)