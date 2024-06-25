[Today’s K-pop] 2NE1 members to meet with YG boss: report

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

All four members of 2NE1 will get together with the founder of YG Entertainment Yang Hyunsuk within days, according to a local media report Tuesday. Label YG Entertainment confirmed they are set to meet following the report but did not offer any specifics. Last month, CL met with the producer, and the members each uploaded a picture of them together in time for their 15th debut anniversary, raising expectations for their reunion. The quartet debuted in 2009 and established itself as one of the most distinguished girl groups in Korea before the label announced that 2NE1 would disband in November 2016. In 2022, the four members surprised fans when they hit the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The Boyz to release 3rd Japan LP next month

The Boyz will bring out their third studio album in Japan on July 19, agency IST Entertainment announced Tuesday. The 11 members went impish and rebellious for the LP “Gibberish” which harks back to the early aughts by combining rock and hip-hop across eight tracks. The band’s previous LP in Japan “Delicious” was released in June last year and topped Oricon’s daily album ranking. Before the album comes out, the band will kick off its international tour “Zeneration II” with a three-date concert in Seoul, slated for July 12-14. The tour will resume in the US before heading to southeast Asia and continuing in Europe. The itinerary shows 12 cities but is likely to expand, as did their last tour which had 24 shows. Red Velvet tops iTunes chart in 41 regions

Red Velvet landed atop the iTunes Top Albums chart in 41 regions with its new EP “Cosmic,” according to label SM Entertainment on Tuesday. The mini album notched the top spot on a series of music charts in China and Japan as well. The album comprises six tracks including the title track. The pop dance number compares “you” to a traveler who crash-landed on “me,” a lonely planet. The EP comes out ahead of the 10th debut anniversary. Joy told fans that she, along with her bandmates, had racked her brains to imbue the quintet’s identity into the lyrics and the plot of the accompanying music video. However, the music video was uploaded later than planned and she said that she did not want to comment on the video since it did not reflect any of their requests for changes. SHINee’s Key to drop 1st Japan single

