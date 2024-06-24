[Today’s K-pop] NCT 127 to drop 6th LP on July 15

Most Popular
-
1
Korea's antitrust watchdog to rule on YouTube bundling allegation
-
2
S. Korea running out of red lines on Russia-N. Korea cooperation
-
3
After SNUH strike ends, will other doctors follow suit?
-
4
Korea is having its hottest June ever now: weather agency
-
5
Hwaseong factory fire leaves multiple casualties
-
6
Why Korea's 8th attempt to launch 4th telecom carrier fell through
-
7
Denmark's Buldak ramyeon recall sparks Google search spike
-
8
Hyundai Motor to seek breakthrough in Japan with Casper Electric
-
9
Race begins for People Power Party leadership
-
10
S. Korea faces nearly 6-month summers by 2100 if emissions not cut: report
[Today’s K-pop] NCT 127 to drop 6th LP on July 15By Hwang You-mee
Published : June 24, 2024 - 17:50
NCT 127 set the release date of its sixth studio album as July 15, according to label SM Entertainment on Monday.
The LP “Walk” will consist of 11 tracks, including the main track of the same title, that will fully demonstrate the band’s ever-expanding musical spectrum. The title of the album suggests that it will look back at the journey the group has made so far and at the same time look ahead at the path it is paving.
The LP comes about nine months after the fifth LP “Fact Check” which hit the Billboard 200 at No. 16 and sold over 1.6 million copies in the first week, a record for the nine-member act. The upcoming album will feature only eight members, however, since Taeyong enlisted in April.
Meanwhile, the bandmates will host a fan meeting in Seoul on Aug. 3-4 to mark their eighth debut anniversary.
Riize 1st EP is another million-seller
Riize's first EP "Riizing" sold over 1.2 million copies in the first week, label SM Entertainment said Monday citing a local tally.
The extended play became the rookie band’s second million-selling album, following its debut single “Get A Guitar” from September last year. The EP topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions as well as a series of music charts at home and abroad.
Fronted by “Boom Boom Bass,” another example of the six members’ signature funky sound, the eight-track EP “demonstrates their versatility and willingness to experiment with genres,” and shows how their “youthful energy and distinct personalities truly shine,” mused Grammy.com last week.
From mid-July, the band will visit Manila, Singapore and Bangkok as well as nine cities in Japan for its fan concert tour. Before the Japanese leg, it will drop the Japanese-language single “Lucky.”
NewJeans stays atop chart in Japan
NewJeans spent a second day atop Oricon’s daily single ranking with its debut single in Japan, agency Ador said Monday.
Single “Supernatural” headed straight to the top of the chart upon release after debuting atop Line Music’s real-time chart. It also climbed up two rungs to No. 3 on Oricon’s daily digital single ranking while the B-side track “Right Now” ranked No. 6. The Japanese single album sold over 680,000 copies in Korea on the day of release and claimed the No. 1 spot on a local albums chart.
Later this week, the group will host a fan meeting at Tokyo Dome under the title “Bunnies Camp.” Hyein, who has suspended activities since April due to a foot injury, will join her bandmates at the two-day event to greet their fans.
Taeyeon to drop solo single next month
Taeyeon will put out the single “Heaven” on July 8, label SM Entertainment said Monday.
The songstress had told viewers the title of the forthcoming single last week during a livestream, but her staff censored the scene.
She released her fifth solo EP “To. X” in November last year and topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 18 regions and the titular track performed well on several domestic music charts.
Her first solo album was her EP “I” in October 2015 and she is expected to roll out her fourth full-length album in August.
In April, the veteran idol and leader of Girls’ Generation sang a duet with Doyoung of NCT for his first solo album “Youth.”
More from Headlines
-
Hwaseong factory fire leaves multiple casualties
-
The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens
-
Ministry finds parasite in North Korea's trash-filled balloons