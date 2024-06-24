[Today’s K-pop] NCT 127 to drop 6th LP on July 15

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT 127 set the release date of its sixth studio album as July 15, according to label SM Entertainment on Monday. The LP “Walk” will consist of 11 tracks, including the main track of the same title, that will fully demonstrate the band’s ever-expanding musical spectrum. The title of the album suggests that it will look back at the journey the group has made so far and at the same time look ahead at the path it is paving. The LP comes about nine months after the fifth LP “Fact Check” which hit the Billboard 200 at No. 16 and sold over 1.6 million copies in the first week, a record for the nine-member act. The upcoming album will feature only eight members, however, since Taeyong enlisted in April. Meanwhile, the bandmates will host a fan meeting in Seoul on Aug. 3-4 to mark their eighth debut anniversary. Riize 1st EP is another million-seller

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Riize's first EP "Riizing" sold over 1.2 million copies in the first week, label SM Entertainment said Monday citing a local tally. The extended play became the rookie band’s second million-selling album, following its debut single “Get A Guitar” from September last year. The EP topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions as well as a series of music charts at home and abroad. Fronted by “Boom Boom Bass,” another example of the six members’ signature funky sound, the eight-track EP “demonstrates their versatility and willingness to experiment with genres,” and shows how their “youthful energy and distinct personalities truly shine,” mused Grammy.com last week. From mid-July, the band will visit Manila, Singapore and Bangkok as well as nine cities in Japan for its fan concert tour. Before the Japanese leg, it will drop the Japanese-language single “Lucky.” NewJeans stays atop chart in Japan

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans spent a second day atop Oricon’s daily single ranking with its debut single in Japan, agency Ador said Monday. Single “Supernatural” headed straight to the top of the chart upon release after debuting atop Line Music’s real-time chart. It also climbed up two rungs to No. 3 on Oricon’s daily digital single ranking while the B-side track “Right Now” ranked No. 6. The Japanese single album sold over 680,000 copies in Korea on the day of release and claimed the No. 1 spot on a local albums chart. Later this week, the group will host a fan meeting at Tokyo Dome under the title “Bunnies Camp.” Hyein, who has suspended activities since April due to a foot injury, will join her bandmates at the two-day event to greet their fans. Taeyeon to drop solo single next month

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)