1 dead, 21 unaccounted for in Hwaseong battery factory fire

Fire trucks arrive at the scene of a fire at a battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province on Monday. (Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters)

A fire that broke out at a battery factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, 62 kilometers from Seoul, has left one worker dead, three injured, and over a dozen or more trapped inside, local rescue authorities said Monday.

The Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters confirmed the death of one man in his sixties, and added that 21 people are still unaccounted for, in a fire that occurred at 10:31 a.m. at a factory that manufactures lithium primary batteries in the southern Gyeonggi Province city. A total of 67 people were scheduled to work in the factory today.

One person has sustained heavy injuries and has been taken to Aju University Hospital, while two others suffered minor injuries: to the ankle and smoke inhalation. The two with relatively minor injuries went home.

It was initially reported that 19 had been trapped inside the factory, but authorities declined to confirm the exact number of people that have been trapped inside.

The fire workers were still working to put out the fire and rescue the people believed to be trapped inside as of 1:30 p.m. Authorities explained that reignited flames and toxic gas emitted from the blazing batteries are making it difficult to extinguish the fire and rescue the workers trapped inside the building.

There are at least 35,000 batteries inside the factory, some of which are still causing explosions, an official from Hwaseong Police Station said.