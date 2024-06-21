[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink to release tour film for 8th debut anniversary

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink’s world tour that ended last year was made into a movie and will come to movie theaters on July 31, in time for the group’s eighth debut anniversary, label YG Entertainment said Friday. Dubbed “Blackpink World Tour Born Pink in Cinemas,” the film will chronicle the quintet’s international tour held in 34 cities from 2022 to 2023. It consisted of 66 concerts and drew about 1.8 million fans, the largest for a K-pop girl group ever. The movie will be shown on the silver screen in over 110 countries. Meanwhile, Lisa uploaded a teaser Thursday that surprised fans with daring visuals for her solo single “Rockstar,” out June 27. Rose signed with The Black Label, as made public Tuesday, and is preparing for a solo album. Label apologizes for NCT Renjun’s mistake

SM Entertainment issued an apology Friday on behalf of NCT’s Renjun. The idol mistook a call from an unknown number as that of a “sasaeng,” or an extremely obsessive fan, and made the phone number public via the communications platform for fans on Thursday. However, it turned out the number belonged to an innocent person who reported the situation to the local police. The label explained that they apologized to the person for causing distress and deleted the number. The performer deeply regrets his rash act, it added, apologizing for its management coming up short as well. Renjun has been seeking professional help for anxiety disorder since April and has suspended activities to focus on recovery. Even while he was out of the spotlight, he was pursued by sasaeng fans, one of whom sat next to him on an airplane, he told his fans earlier this month. BTS’ Jungkook surpasses 400m views with ‘Seven’ music video

Jungkook of BTS generated 400 million YouTube views with the music video for “Seven (feat. Latto),” label Big Hit Music said Thursday. It is his second solo music video to reach the milestone following “Left and Right,” a Charlie Puth collaboration. The “Seven” music video landed atop YouTube’s trending music video worldwide chart upon release in July last year, amassing over 35 million views in 24 hours and 100 million in 10 days. The single debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100 and claimed the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 106 regions. It entered Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global at No. 1, a first for a K-pop solo singer, before garnering 1 billion streams on the platform in the shortest time, and earned the artist four Guinness World Records. BTS’ Jimin unveils song list for 2nd solo EP

