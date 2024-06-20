S. Korea to expand visa, job options for foreign students

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, first from right, presides over a ministerial level meeting held at Government Complex Sejong on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea seeks to adopt plans that will make it easier for some 163,000 international students to live and work here, including expanding the visa types and job options offered to them, officials said Thursday.

In a bid to plug job vacancies across key industries here, the government plans to issue E-9 nonprofessional employment visas to foreign students seeking jobs in Korea, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination and Prime Minister’s Secretariat. The announcement came as a result of a meeting of government agencies overseeing immigration and visa agendas, presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held at the central administrative city of Sejong.

Currently, foreign students are only eligible to apply for jobs in which their employers are able to sponsor only a few types of visa, such as the E-7, which are issued to those with “special ability,” according to the Foreign Ministry here.

The length of stay for D-10 visa holders, who are seeking jobs upon completing their university programs here, will be extended to a maximum of three years. Currently, D-10 visa holders are allowed an initial six-month stay and can extend the term up to two years.

For students seeking jobs in the shipbuilding sector, which faces a chronic labor shortage, the government aims to help them get hired right away after completing certain training programs.

Vacancies left in companies due to employees on maternity and paternity leave will be filled by the students as well.

More workers with nonprofessional E-9 and E-10 visas will be allowed to convert to E-7-4 skilled workers visas, as demand for such skilled workers has grown. Criteria for the conversion, which includes level of education, assets and certifications will be eased.

The parents of foreign students will be eligible to apply for an E-8 seasonal workers visa to allow families to live together.

To increase efficiency in handling the task of catering to foreign students and workers here, the government will launch a special committee of officials in July. Different agencies currently handle workers with different visas, with the Ministry of Justice catering to E-8 seasonal workers and the Labor Ministry overseeing E-9 and H-2 workers. The committee will allow the government to get a more comprehensive insight into the matter, the prime minister’s office noted.

"We seek to combine the foreign workforce management responsibilities that have been divided among ministries until now, and strengthen connections and adjustments among foreigner policies," Han said during the meeting.

“We must actively encourage diligent foreign workers to fill job vacancies here, which is why we have decided to come up with an effective management system amid an increase in demand for foreign workers,” he added.

There are currently around 560,000 foreign laborers in the country, with the number expected to grow further, the prime minister noted.

The latest announcement comes as the Yoon Suk Yeol administration seeks to increase the foreign workforce to combat labor shortages caused by a declining and aging population.

South Korea is suffering a population crisis, with the general population aging and fewer people giving birth. South Korea's fertility rate -- the number of children a woman has in her lifetime -- came to 0.72 in 2023, making Korea the only country with its birth rate below 1 among the member nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.