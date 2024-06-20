Seoul expresses 'grave concern' over NK-Russia summit, vows stern actions

Most Popular
Seoul expresses 'grave concern' over NK-Russia summit, vows stern actionsBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : June 20, 2024 - 15:26
South Korea on Thursday expressed serious concern over Wednesday's North Korea-Russia summit, where the two leaders agreed on bilateral military technology cooperation, which Seoul views as "a clear violation of United Nations resolutions."
Seoul also pledged stern actions jointly with its allies and the international community against any provocations in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Wednesday.
"We express a grave concern over Russia and North Korea signing the comprehensive strategic partnership pact and openly commenting on the military technology cooperation, which is a clear violation of the UN resolution, despite a series of warnings from international communities including ourselves," Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, said in a briefing Thursday.
"After shrewdly analyzing and assessing the outcome of (Putin's) visit to North Korea, we will take stern actions correspondingly, against any threat to our national security, together with the international community including our allies and friendly nations."
Also in response to the pact, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed concern that Putin did not rule out military technology cooperation with North Korea after his summit with Kim Wednesday, at a press briefing Thursday.
As of Thursday morning, the government was following up on the implications of the pact, released by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency.
The pact, released a day after Kim and Putin signed Wednesday in Pyongyang, acknowledged that each country would provide "all available military and other assistance if the other faced armed aggression," effectively reviving the automatic military engagement clause as in the 1961 treaty signed between North Korea and the Soviet Union.
The two countries will take joint action to strengthen defense capabilities, according to the pact released by the KCNA. Neither North Korea nor Russia would be signing any treaty with a third country infringing on the interest of a counterpart of Wednesday's pact. Neither of them would allow a third country to infringe on security or sovereignty on their territory.
Also under the pact, Pyongyang and Moscow will cooperate on issues of mutual interest at the United Nations, on a range of technologies for space, "peaceful use" of nuclear energy and artificial intelligence, and on the construction of a motorway bridge across the border of two countries along the Tumen River.
A source from the Unification Ministry said on condition of anonymity Thursday said, "We see that the two countries boasted anti-West, anti-US coalition by elevating the two countries' ties with a major focus on military cooperation," when asked about the impression about the Kim-Putin talk Wednesday in Pyongyang just before the pact was announced.
"North Korea could garner support from Russia over its possible confrontation with the bloc comprising South Korea, the US and Japan, while Russia could assure North Korea's support in the ongoing war with Ukraine," the source added. "Russia also looks to break Western isolation and at the same time exert its influence on the Korean Peninsula."
When asked about the difference between the 1961 bilateral pact and the pact signed Wednesday, the official said that Wednesday's "automatic military intervention" clause in the pact is in accordance with the respective laws of both North Korea and Russia, as well as the UN Charter's Article 51 stipulating the "inherent right of individual or collective self-defense" in the event of an armed attack.
"We should find out why these are included," the Unification Ministry official said.
