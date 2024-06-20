Seoul expresses 'grave concern' over NK-Russia summit, vows stern actions

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lim Soo-suk speaks at a briefing at the Government Complex Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lim Soo-suk speaks at a briefing at the Government Complex Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea on Thursday expressed serious concern over Wednesday's North Korea-Russia summit, where the two leaders agreed on bilateral military technology cooperation, which Seoul views as "a clear violation of United Nations resolutions." Seoul also pledged stern actions jointly with its allies and the international community against any provocations in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Wednesday. "We express a grave concern over Russia and North Korea signing the comprehensive strategic partnership pact and openly commenting on the military technology cooperation, which is a clear violation of the UN resolution, despite a series of warnings from international communities including ourselves," Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, said in a briefing Thursday. "After shrewdly analyzing and assessing the outcome of (Putin's) visit to North Korea, we will take stern actions correspondingly, against any threat to our national security, together with the international community including our allies and friendly nations." Also in response to the pact, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed concern that Putin did not rule out military technology cooperation with North Korea after his summit with Kim Wednesday, at a press briefing Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the government was following up on the implications of the pact, released by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin tour the garden of the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang in an Aurus, a Russian vehicle given to Kim as a gift, according to the official Korea Central News Agency on Thursday. (KCNA via Yonhap) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin tour the garden of the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang in an Aurus, a Russian vehicle given to Kim as a gift, according to the official Korea Central News Agency on Thursday. (KCNA via Yonhap)