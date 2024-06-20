H1-Key returns with rebellious ‘Let It burn’

K-pop girl group H1-Key has returned as lovely rebels.

The quartet's new mini-album “Love or Hate” marks H1-Key’s return after four months and includes four tracks: the title song “Let It Burn,” along with “(heart) Letter,” “Iconic,” and “Rainfalls.”

The lead single “Let It Burn” combines a groovy boom-bap hip-hop rhythm with intense rock elements.

“The title song’s rebellious, straightforward lyrics and choreography are key points that differentiate it from our previous songs,” the group's leader Seoi said during the press conference held in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Wednesday.

“When I first heard the title track, I was confident we could bring it to life. We all loved it, so I’m excited to see how our fans and the public will react,” Seoi added.

“The track tries to tell that even rebelliousness and defiance are also part of who we are, just like our kinder sides, and that we should love those aspects too,” said Hwiseo.

Renowned choreographer Lia Kim participated in the choreography for the main track. "The choreography was designed to be intuitive and easy to follow. Lia Kim created all our dance moves and taught us in detail during our sessions,” said Yel, the youngest member of the group.

Riina emphasized that although they have tried a different concept, the essence of H1-Key remains unchanged.

“H1-Key’s music aims to convey relatable stories that resonate with everyone, particularly about youth and everyday experiences. We talked about hope, dreams and courage of youth before, and this time we are addressing rebellious, negative aspects,” explained Riina.

The intense outfits blending red and black resulted from their efforts to showcase a rock-chic style, said Riina. “We’ve been more daring with fashion, trying things we’ve never done before. The rock-chic era was prominent in the 70s and 80s, so we took a lot of inspiration from that period.”

Seoi recalled that they put a lot of thought into capturing the rebellious vibe while recording the main track. “Composer Hong Ji-sang asked us to express the feeling of anger and explosive emotions inside. It took a lot of contemplation and practice.”

When asked about the future, Hwiseo expressed their ambitions, saying, “We would like to win first place on a music show, have a fan meeting, hold solo concerts and go on an overseas tour.”