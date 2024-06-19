[Graphic News] Five Korean universities make global top 100

Five Korean universities have secured spots in the top 100 of the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings for 2025, showcasing the country's growing academic excellence.

Leading the pack is Seoul National University, which ranked 31st globally, surpassing Japan's Tokyo University for the first time since 2015. Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology followed at 53rd, moving up from 56th last year.

Yonsei University and Korea University secured the 56th and 67th spots, respectively, while Pohang University of Science and Technology stood at 98th.

The top 10 rankings were dominated by US and UK institutions. Massachusetts Institute of Technology was again named the world's top university, followed by Imperial College London, the University of Oxford and Harvard University.

ETH Zurich in Switzerland was the highest-ranked institution outside the US and UK, coming in at seventh. The National University of Singapore, ranking eighth, was the top-ranked Asian institution.

