[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids floats teaser for ninth EP

Stray Kids uploaded a teaser trailer for ninth EP “Ate” Wednesday via label JYP Entertainment. The eight members look around everywhere for a new fortune cookie that breaks the series of unfortunate events apparently brought on by one they opened that said: “Your luck no longer lasts from now on.” The mini album will be rolled out on July 19 about eight months since its previous EP, “Rock-Star.” The album made a hot-shot debut on the Billboard 200 as did its three preceding albums. The band also dropped English-language digital single “Lose My Breath,” a collaboration with Charlie Puth, last month and entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 90, as did its first entry on the main single chart, “Lalalala.” “Lalalala” is the featured track from the eighth EP. Before the release of the new EP, the band will headline major music festivals in Milan and London. TXT’s Beomgyu suffers ankle injury

Beomgyu of Tomorrow X Together will take some time off due to an ankle injury, said label Big Hit Music on Wednesday. He was diagnosed with a ruptured ligament and will not be able to join some activities for the time being to focus on recovery, although he is very eager to do so, added the company. Meanwhile, his bandmates left for Paris on the day to attend the 2025 spring/summer fashion show hosted by Dior Homme. The quintet was named global ambassador for the French luxury menswear brand in August last year. The band is set to embark on a Japan tour July 10, a week after releasing “Chikai,” its fourth single in the country. It announced last week that it will then visit four more cities in Asia from late August to early October. Winner’s Lee Seunghoon to return as solo act: report

Lee Seunghoon will put out his first solo album in July, according to a local media report on Wednesday. Label YG Entertainment confirmed the news and added that the album is slated to be released in mid-July. Lee debuted as the main dancer and rapper of the band in 2014 after proving himself through an audition show in 2011. He has several self-written solo songs, including “Flamenco” and “Serenade,” which are part of the band’s third EP, “Cross,” from 2019 and third LP, “Remember,” from 2020, respectively. Separately, Winner released fourth EP “Holiday” in 2022, which topped iTunes Top Albums chart in 18 regions and sold close to 400,000 copies, a career high for the quintet. The band is expected to make a comeback at the end of this year when Kang Seungyoon completes serving his military duty. Mamamoo thanks fans on 10th debut anniversary

