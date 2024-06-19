Korea declares full-fledged war to combat low birth rate

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) speaks during a meeting of Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy held in HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a "national emergency on population" Wednesday, rolling out measures to expand cash support for newborn babies and reverse the declining birth rate trend.

"The population crisis caused by extremely low birth rates is the foremost and critical issue for South Korea," Yoon said, adding that the rapid population decline has now become a matter "prompting concerns about the very survival of South Korea."

Yoon made the announcement during a meeting of the Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy, which he chairs, alongside representatives from the Finance Ministry and Welfare Ministry at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. This was the first population committee meeting Yoon personally convened since March 2023.

According to Yoon, the new measures stem from a thorough reassessment of the government's past efforts to boost the country's birth rate, which have proven ineffective despite substantial investments. In the first quarter, Korea's fertility rate -- the number of children a woman has within her lifetime -- hit a record quarterly low of 0.76, and it is projected to drop to another fresh low of 0.68 this year.

Recognizing the urgency of the issue, Yoon said the government is launching a comprehensive emergency response system.

This includes establishing the Population Strategy Department, the new ministry Yoon had pledged to create last month when marking his second presidential anniversary.

According to the new plans, the head of the new ministry will also serve as the Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs, a role currently held by the Education Minister, to oversee the development of national strategies addressing population issues and broader social policies in education, labor and welfare to tackle the low birthrate.

Additionally, a senior presidential secretary position dedicated to tackling low birth rates is to be created.

The government highlighted its policy efforts in three core areas: work-life balance, child care and housing.