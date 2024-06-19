'Harbin' starring Hyun Bin to premiere at Toronto film fest

Korean espionage film "Harbin," starring actor Hyun Bin, has been invited to the Toronto International Film Festival in September, according to CJ ENM, Wednesday.

"Harbin," praised for its usage of cinematic artistry to depict historical events, will premiere at the Gala Presentations during the 49th TIFF. The 49th TIFF will be held from Sept. 5 to Sept. 15 in Toronto, Canada.

Directed by Woo Byung-ho of "Inside Men" (2015), "The Drug King" (2018) and "The Man Standing Next" (2020), "Harbin" is set in early 1900s Harbin, China. The film chronicles the tale of independence fighters who risk their lives to gain independence for their homeland.

Hyun Bin portrays a character inspired by Ahn Jung-geun, a Korean independence activist.

Last year, post-apocalypse film "Concrete Utopia" (2023) and action crime flick "Smugglers" (2023) were invited to be screened during the Gala Presentations at the 48th TIFF.

"Harbin" is set to hit local theaters in the latter half of 2024.