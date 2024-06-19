'Harbin' starring Hyun Bin to premiere at Toronto film fest

Most Popular
-
1
Korea's largest doctors' group begins full-scale strike despite warnings
-
2
Putin arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim
-
3
Dispute over 'disrespectful' form of speech leads to knife attack
-
4
Thai travel to S. Korea plummets
-
5
Landmines kill, hurt North Korean soldiers deployed for ‘barren border’ project
-
6
Putin's state visit to North Korea sets stage for elevated ties
-
7
Seoul to invest W650b in universities for city competitiveness
-
8
[Herald Interview] Georgia promises stability for companies at time of uncertainty
-
9
Netanyahu dissolves influential war Cabinet
-
10
Many Koreans say it's OK for partners to be fans of celebrities
'Harbin' starring Hyun Bin to premiere at Toronto film festBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : June 19, 2024 - 15:54
Korean espionage film "Harbin," starring actor Hyun Bin, has been invited to the Toronto International Film Festival in September, according to CJ ENM, Wednesday.
"Harbin," praised for its usage of cinematic artistry to depict historical events, will premiere at the Gala Presentations during the 49th TIFF. The 49th TIFF will be held from Sept. 5 to Sept. 15 in Toronto, Canada.
Directed by Woo Byung-ho of "Inside Men" (2015), "The Drug King" (2018) and "The Man Standing Next" (2020), "Harbin" is set in early 1900s Harbin, China. The film chronicles the tale of independence fighters who risk their lives to gain independence for their homeland.
Hyun Bin portrays a character inspired by Ahn Jung-geun, a Korean independence activist.
Last year, post-apocalypse film "Concrete Utopia" (2023) and action crime flick "Smugglers" (2023) were invited to be screened during the Gala Presentations at the 48th TIFF.
"Harbin" is set to hit local theaters in the latter half of 2024.
More from Headlines
-
Kim promises Putin 'full support' for Russia's war in Ukraine
-
Will striking doctors go the distance?
-
First heat wave warning of year issued in Seoul