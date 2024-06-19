[Feature] Infamy as fashion trend catalyst

Ador CEO Min Hee-jin speaks at a press conference in Seoul on April 25. (Newsis) Ador CEO Min Hee-jin speaks at a press conference in Seoul on April 25. (Newsis)

In the ever-shifting realm of fashion trends, a public dispute between K-pop tastemaker Min Hee-jin and her company, Hybe, has inadvertently launched an unconventional style statement. Min, CEO of Hybe subsidiary Ador, found herself embroiled in controversy in April when Hybe filed a breach-of-trust complaint against her with police. However, it wasn't just the legal battle that captured public attention. Min's attire during her April press conference, in which she swung between a tearful plea and using swear words to defend herself, became an unexpected focus. She was dressed simply and casually, wearing a blue baseball cap and a green striped sweatshirt. Both her Japanese brand California General Store T-shirt and 47Brand cap quickly sold out online afterwards. This isn't the first time figures embroiled in controversy have intersected with the Korean fashion world. In 1999, Sin Chang-won, a notorious fugitive serving a life sentence for murder, became an unlikely fashion icon. After escaping prison in 1997, he remained at-large for over two years. His capture was the top news nationwide and the vibrant Missoni T-shirt that he was wearing during his arrest sparked a national trend, with knock-offs flooding the market. Similarly, controversial figures like Shin Jeong-ah, whose fabricated academic credentials rocked the nation in 2007, and Choi Seo-won, confidante to ex-President Park Geun-hye and jailed for her influence over state affairs leading to the latter's 2016 impeachment, have also seen their clothing choices garner unexpected attention. The Dolce & Gabbana jacket and McQueen T-shirt worn by Shin and the Prada shoes worn by Choi became subjects of public fascination.

This photo shows Sin Chang-won (center), who was caught more than 2 years after having escaping from prison, in 1999. (Herald DB) This photo shows Sin Chang-won (center), who was caught more than 2 years after having escaping from prison, in 1999. (Herald DB)

Why do such trends emerge? Some see authenticity in these unexpected trends. "Celebrities appearing at events or even in paparazzi shots are styled by professionals," explained Han, who requested anonymity. "But those in the media for negative reasons likely aren't promoting specific brands." A 2020 report by the Korea Consumer Agency sheds light on the psychology behind this phenomenon, suggesting that the perceived wealth and power of these celebrities ironically lead some to trust the quality of their fashion choices. “The fact that celebrities with a high level of wealth and power are perceived to have committed unsavory acts or crimes out of selfishness ironically made many have high trust in the quality of the products they choose,” the report stated. On the other hand, some people find this trend bizarre and are unwilling to follow it. "It's funny that such items become popular," said Kim Soo-yeon, 32. “Personally, I wouldn't buy them." Kim Do-yeon, 39, echoed this sentiment. "My husband has a jacket worn by trot singer Kim Ho-joong when he was investigated for drunk driving. He finds it strange that people want to buy the same item," Kim said. Singer Kim has been arrested for his involvement in a hit-and-run incident while intoxicated. Following the news, social media buzzed with a post identifying the luxury brands of his clothing: a Moncler jacket, Louis Vuitton shoes and Chrome Hearts glasses.

