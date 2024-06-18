[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook hits Billboard’s Hot 100 with fan song

Jungkook of BTS placed his solo digital single on Billboard’s Hot 100 dated June 22, according to the publication’s chart preview released Monday in the US.

The track “Never Let Go” entered the Main Songs chart at No. 97 and became his seventh song to do so, cementing his record of having the most on the chart as a K-pop solo artist.

The American publication commented “It’s his seventh career solo song to debut on the chart, and first since ‘Standing Next To You’ in November,” and also published a separate article chronicling all entries from the seven members of the band as a group (totaling 27) and as soloists.

“Never Let Go” is a song dedicated to fans and also ranked No. 60 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100, again his seventh entry and a record for a K-pop solo act. It topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 102 regions.

