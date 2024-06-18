[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook hits Billboard’s Hot 100 with fan song

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook hits Billboard’s Hot 100 with fan songBy Hwang You-mee
Published : June 18, 2024 - 17:09
Jungkook of BTS placed his solo digital single on Billboard’s Hot 100 dated June 22, according to the publication’s chart preview released Monday in the US.
The track “Never Let Go” entered the Main Songs chart at No. 97 and became his seventh song to do so, cementing his record of having the most on the chart as a K-pop solo artist.
The American publication commented “It’s his seventh career solo song to debut on the chart, and first since ‘Standing Next To You’ in November,” and also published a separate article chronicling all entries from the seven members of the band as a group (totaling 27) and as soloists.
“Never Let Go” is a song dedicated to fans and also ranked No. 60 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100, again his seventh entry and a record for a K-pop solo act. It topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 102 regions.
Seventeen subunit sells half million of first single in 1 day
The first single from Seventeen subunit Jeonghan x Wonwoo sold more than 530,000 copies on the day of release, agency Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday citing a local tally.
The single “This Man” by Junghan and Wonwoo came out Monday and the lead track “Last Night,” co-written by bandmate Woozi, topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 26 regions while solo tracks from both each made the top 10 on the chart in 11 combined.
A pop-up store in Seoul to mark the album's release will run until June 24.
Meanwhile, the 13-member act’s best-of album “17 Is Right Here” has been on the Billboard 200 for five weeks in a row after debuting at No. 5. The album earned double platinum certification in Japan for logging 500,000 shipments in the country after selling close to 3 million in Korea in the first week.
Le Sserafim tops 100m Spotify streams with ‘Impurities’
Le Sserafim garnered 100 million streams on Spotify with “Impurities,” agency Source Music said Tuesday.
It is the group’s 10th song to hit the mark.
“Impurities” is a B-side track from the group's second EP “Antifragile” which came out in October last year and became its first album to sell over a million. The mini album hit the Billboard 200 at No. 14.
In the meantime, the five members will head to Japan later this month for the fan meeting tour “Fearnada 2024 S/S.” They will visit four regions – Hyogo, Aichi, Kanagawa and Fukuoka – and go live nine times.
The quintet claimed the No. 11 spot in the Top Artist category from Billboard Japan’s biannual chart announced earlier this month, the highest spot for a K-pop musician.
Fantasy Boys to host 1st fan meeting in Korea
Fantasy Boys will greet fans in person in Korea for the first time next month, agency Pocket Doll Studio announced Tuesday.
The rookie boy band will host two fan meetings in Seoul on July 27 under the title “Summer in the Fantasy.”
The 11 members flew to Tokyo on the day poised to officially debut in Japan. They are set to release their debut album “Make a Fantasy” on Wednesday and hold a small concert the same day. They had visited four cities in the country in late May and early June, only months after their encore fan concert in Tokyo.
The band dropped its third EP “Make Sunshine” in May.
