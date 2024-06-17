[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose to join The Black Label: report

(Credit: Rose Instagram) (Credit: Rose Instagram)

Rose of Blackpink will sign with The Black Label, according to a local media report on Monday. The hip-hop label and management company is an affiliate of YG Entertainment and is headed by producer Teddy, the mastermind behind the success of Blackpink who had his hands on many of the group’s hit songs including “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Boombayah,” “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That.” He also produced both songs from Rose’s first solo single “R” from 2021. The main track “On The Ground” topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 51 regions and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 70, the highest spot for a K-pop female singer at the time. The Black Label said it is in talks with the artist following the report. All four members of Blackpink renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment in December last year for their group activities, which is estimated to have cost the label approximately US$ 29 million. The members, excluding Rose, have set up their own companies to look after individual careers since then. Enhypen to return with 2nd LP next month

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen will return next month with the second studio album, agency Belift Lab announced Monday. A poster for the LP “Romance: Untold” was released the same day, revealing the album will be out on July 12 and adding to a short teaser from the previous day which revealed the album title. The upcoming album will be the beginning of a new series, preceded by “Border,” “Dimension,” “Manifesto” and “Blood.” The band’s latest album was its fifth EP “Orange Blood” from November last year which sold over 1.87 million copies in the first week and debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 4. Its first LP “Dimension: Dilemma” came out in October 2021 and ranked No. 11 on the main albums chart. It also was the group's first million-selling album. Meanwhile, the seven members have been touring Japan since last week as an encore for their world tour. Babymonster to drop pre-release from 1st LP

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Babymonster set fans abuzz with a mysterious announcement uploaded via label YG Entertainment on Monday. The agency uploaded an image fashioned after an invitation note that said “RSVP by July 1st, 2024.” Although no additional details were shared, head producer Yang Hyunsuk said last month that the group would drop a B-side track ahead of its first full album that will be released between September and October. The septet brought out its first EP “Babymons7er” in April and is promoting the follow-up track “Like That.” The album sold over half a million copies and the main track “Sheesh” debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs global chart at No. 69. Babymonster is also in the middle of its fan meeting tour in six Asian cities. The event will resume in Taipei next week and will end in Kobe, Japan next month. Treasure confirms Seoul as final stop for tour

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)