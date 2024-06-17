[Herald Review] Weverse Con Festival captivates audience with music, technology

INCHEON -- The Weverse Con Festival, hosted by K-pop powerhouse Hybe, concluded over the weekend, captivating music fans with performances that spanned generations and genres. Held at the Inspire Entertainment Resort on Incheon's island Yeongjongdo on Sunday, the festival featured outdoor and indoor concerts as well as diverse events over two days.

On the stage Sunday were 15 artists, including rising K-pop stars TWS, virtual idol group Plave and globally popular groups Seventeen, Enhypen and fromis_9. J.Y. Park, a legendary figure in Korean music, headlined the Tribute Stage.

TWS, a rookie group just six months removed from its official debut, kicked off the indoor Weverse Concert at Inspire Arena. The group performed prerelease track “Hey! Hey!” along with debut hit “Plot Twist,” expressing excitement for the new album.

Jeong Dong-won, performing under his K-pop persona JD1, charmed the audience with his debut song “Who Am I,” recent release “Error 405” and a reinterpretation of TVXQ hit “Hug.”

Virtual idol group Plave was met with tremendous cheers in a show of the burgeoning group's popularity. The quintet performed “Why?” in casual outfits before swiftly changing into purple attire to perform “Watch Me Woo!” and “Way 4 Luv.”

Next, fromis_9 dazzled the fans in fairylike costumes, performing hits such as “#menow,” “What I Want,” “Feel Good” and “DM.” The group announced another release to come in August, exciting fans in attendance.

Woozi of Seventeen then introduced the main act to the Tribute Stage, J.Y. Park, saying, “No matter how much you love something, your passion for it can wane over time. But the artist I am about to introduce has been pushing his limits and crossing media boundaries for over 30 years.”

Plave kicked off the Tribute Stage by covering J.Y. Park’s “Your House.” Park appeared on the stage wearing a blue fedora and a fur coat over a white suit, accompanied by a band and dance team dressed in matching purple attire.

Starting with “Who’s Your Mama?” Park collaborated with younger artists on stage. He performed “Elevator” with Baekho, “Behind You” with Enhypen’s Heeseung, “Lies” with Jay, “Farewell Under the Sun” with fromis_9’s Jiwon and “One Candle” with TXT’s Beomgyu.