Fifty Fifty to return as quintet with four new members in September

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is returning as a quintet with four new members joining original member Keena in September.

“We’ve been holding auditions in search of new members for the group’s new leap. We finalized four new members in April,” announced Fifty Fifty’s agency, Attrakt, on Friday in a press release.

Fifty Fifty’s comeback was initially scheduled for June.

“We know that many people have been waiting for their comeback but we needed more time for the quality of album making and global marketing. To showcase a better performance, Fifty Fifty is preparing for a comeback in September instead of June,” the agency explained.

The quintet will introduce a single that accentuates their unique musical identity before their official comeback.

Fifty Fifty debuted as a group of four on February 24, 2023, with their first single, “Cupid,” which landed at No. 100 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart 130 days after their debut.

The rookies even climbed up to No. 17 and remained on the chart for 25 consecutive weeks becoming the first K-pop girl group to achieve this feat.

But then-Fifty Fifty members -- Aran, Sio and Saena -- left the group as agency Attrakt terminated its exclusive contracts with each of them in October last year, following a legal dispute over the contracts.