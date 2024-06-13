[Today’s K-pop] Twice’s Nayeon brings out 2nd solo EP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Nayeon of Twice held a media showcase in Seoul Thursday to bring out her second solo EP, “NA.” She confided that she felt pressure from the success of her first solo album that far exceeded her expectations. Her previous EP from 2022 “Im Nayeon,” hit Billboard 200 at No. 7 and set a record for a K-pop solo musician at the time while main track “Pop!” swept all music charts at home. “I tried to enjoy as much as I can putting together the album,” she said adding, “Since I am focused on group activities, I want to cherish the time I have as a solo act and have fun.” The new album consists of seven tracks and is fronted by “ABCD,” a pop-dance tune that harks back to the pop divas of early aughts. The physical album will be rolled out on Friday. Zerobaseone to bring pop-up stores to Asia

Zerobaseone will host pop-up stores in six cities across Asia, said IPX on Thursday. It is part of band’s collaboration with the company and celebrates the release of third EP “You had me at Hello.” The event began in Seoul and Busan on May 31 and included a range of merchandise inspired by the album. More will follow in succession from Friday up until late August in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Bangkok, Taipei, Jakarta and Tokyo. The six-member act wrapped up promoting its third EP earlier this month and picked up four trophies from television music chart shows with lead single “Feel the Pop.” The album sold over 1 million copies on the day of release, as did both its previous EPs, and topped iTunes top albums chart in 23 regions. From September, it will launch its first international tour. Riize to host pop-up store for 1st EP

A pop-up store in Suwon will open to mark the release of the first EP from Riize, according to label SM Entertainment on Thursday. A temporary shop will run for 10 days from Friday, offering visitors the chance to listen to “Boom Boom Bass,” the main track from EP “Riizing,” as well as commentary from the six members. Visitors can take pictures at a photo booth and purchase albums and merchandise on a first come, first served basis. The mini album will be unveiled on June 17 and a showcase in Seoul will be held on the same day. Meanwhile, the bandmates are travelling Asia for their first fan concert tour, “Riizing Day,” which began in Seoul last month and will take them to Taipei on Saturday. BTS’ Jungkook sets solo record on Oricon chart

