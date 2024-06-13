Most Popular
Riize to open pop-up store promoting 1st EP ‘Riizing’By Hong Yoo
Published : June 13, 2024 - 13:57
K-pop boy group Riize is opening a pop-up store to promote its first mini album, “Riizing,” to be released on Monday.
The pop-up store will be open at Starfield Suwon in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province for 10 days, June 14-23.
Visitors can tune into “Boom Boom Bass,” the lead track of Riize’s upcoming EP, at a special listening zone in the pop-up store.
The six-piece band has also prepared a photo booth in which fans can take pictures with members of the group in its frames.
There will be albums and merchandise available for purchase as well.
No reservation is needed to visit the pop-up store.
Further details about the pop-up store will be announced soon on Riize’s official social media accounts.
Riize has been continuously communicating closely with its fans through diverse events such as a photo exhibition celebrating the release of its first single album, “Get A Guitar,” and pop-up stores in Korea and Japan to promote its single “Love 119.”
Riize will unveil its first EP consisting of eight tracks on Monday at 6 p.m.
