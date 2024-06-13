XG expands first world tour to US, Europe

K-pop girl group XG, which consists of seven Japanese members, is expanding its first-ever world tour to the US and Europe.

Starting with a concert in Las Vegas on Oct. 4, XG is to visit seven more cities in the US to meet with American fans.

The group is then crosses the Atlantic to perform in Manchester, England, on Nov. 18, followed by shows in five more cities in Europe.

XG kicked off its first world tour with two days of concerts at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan, on May 18 and 19.

Although an all-Japanese group under the Japanese label XGALX, XG trained in Korea for around five years under a K-pop idol training system and identify themselves as a global K-pop group.

The Japanese K-pop girl group has been garnering remarkable popularity worldwide.

Their song “Left Right” from third single album “Shooting Star,” released in January 2023, ranked on major American chart MediaBase’s Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart for 13 consecutive weeks, making XG the first Asian girl group to achieve the feat.

XG’s latest single “Woke Up,” released May 21, landed at No. 15 on Spotify’s Viral 50, while its music video became the No. 1 trending video in the US on YouTube.