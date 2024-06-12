Sequel to ‘I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki’ hits UK shelves

"I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki" series by Baek Se-hee, translated by Anton Hur (Bloomsbury Publishing)

The sequel to the bestselling therapy memoir "I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki" hit the shelves in the UK last week, on June 6, with a US release slated for August.

Titled "I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki," the new volume continues the raw and honest conversations between essayist Baek Se-hee and her psychiatrist.

International Booker Prize- shortlisted Anton Hur translated the text.

Building on the first book, which captured readers with its candid exploration of depression, the sequel delves deeper, covering an additional 16 weeks of therapy sessions. Together, the two books span a continuous 32-week period, offering a comprehensive narrative that reads seamlessly as one story.

The second book candidly addresses the author's struggles with self-harm and suicidal impulses, ultimately showcasing her gradual progress in overcoming depression.

Baek, who first published her work in 2018, received widespread attention for her stark portrayal of her feelings during her treatment for dysthymia, a milder, but long-lasting form of depression also called persistent depressive disorder.

Initially self-published, the first volume sold over 400,000 copies and became a runaway bestseller in South Korea, tackling the topic of depression, which is still stigmatized here.

The first volume has been translated and published in 25 countries including Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium and Poland, with over one million copies sold worldwide. In the UK, the book sold 100,000 copies, including both the print and e-book editions, within six months of its release.

The book has also been confirmed for a drama series adaptation.