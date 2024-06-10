[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans to drop pre-release from Japan debut single

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans will drop a B-side track from its debut single in Japan in advance of the full release, agency Ador said Monday. With the second teaser trailer for “Right Now” came the announcement that music video for the song will be unveiled June 17, four days before the single “Supernatural” is rolled out. It will feature characters from the American animation series The Powerpuff Girls stylized for each of the five members, as were those for “Get Up,” second EP by the group. Japanese contemporary artist Murakami Takashi added his touch to the video as well as an exclusive range of bags that will accompany the single. After releasing the single, the rookie sensation will host a fan meetup at Tokyo Dome on June 26-27. NewJeans is performing at the venue less than two years after their debut, a record time for an international artist. BTS members to gather for Jin’s discharge: report

All seven members of BTS will assemble June 12 to mark the military discharge of Jin, according to a local media report Monday. Label Big Hit Music only said that it cannot confirm. The group's oldest member will complete his 18 months of service on the day and the rest of the band each applied to take their day off to spend the day together. Instead of welcoming him in front of his troop facility, though, they have changed plans to meet elsewhere so as not to cause any commotion. Jin will instantly resume activities, participating in the band’s annual festival the day after and hosting a meet-and-greet with 1,000 fans. He also is expected to put out his solo album soon. All members of the superband are serving their mandatory military service with every member set to complete theirs by June next year. (G)I-dle to return with 7th EP

(G)I-dle will make a comeback on July 8 with its seventh EP “I Sway,” according to agency Cube Entertainment on Monday. It will be around six months since its second studio album “Two” sold more than 1.53 million copies in the first week of sales, becoming the group's second million-seller. It is the fifth most sold album from a K-pop girl group in terms of first-week sales. The LP was the group’s fourth entry on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 3, while the focus tracks “Super Lady” and “Fate” made Billboard’s Global excl. the US at No. 165 and 200, respectively. In August, the quintet will begin an international tour with a two-day concert in Seoul. The “iDOL” tour will visit 14 cities across the world from Tokyo and Bangkok to Houston and Melbourne. Ive to host encore concert in Seoul

