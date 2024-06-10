Red Velvet to return with new album ‘Cosmic’

Red Velvet is releasing a new album in time for its 10th debut anniversary.

The K-pop girl group is dropping its seventh EP, “Cosmic,” on June 24 at 6 p.m., according to SM Entertainment.

The new album will carry six tracks that accentuate Red Velvet’s unique musical identity and are perfect for listening during summer, said the agency.

This album marks the first release in seven months after the group put out its third full-length album “Chill Kill” in November 2023.

Red Velvet also celebrates its 10th debut anniversary this year, as the quintet debuted in August 2014 with its debut single “Happiness.”

The group has events and album promotions planned to celebrate the occasion with its fans.

Red Velvet has released many hit songs so far including “Red Flavor,” “Power Up,” “Umpah Umpah” and “Queendom.”

Last year, the quintet embarked on its fourth world tour, “R to V." The world tour kicked off in Seoul on April 1, 2023, and included nine more stops including Singapore, Bangkok, and Paris before wrapping up in London on June 6, 2023.