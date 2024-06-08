BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts in 96 countries with 'Never Let Go'

Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS has topped iTunes Top Song charts of 96 countries with "Never Let Go," a digital single dedicated to the band's fans, his agency said Saturday.

BigHit Music said the song, released the previous day, ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in the United States, Italy and 94 other countries as of 9 a.m.

The song expresses Jungkook's gratitude toward the boundless love he receives from ARMY, the name of the BTS fandom.

It was released as part of the 2024 FESTA, an annual festival hosted by BTS to celebrate its debut anniversary, which falls on next Thursday, with its fans. This year's festival began Sunday and is to run through next Thursday as many fans await the return of band members currently serving in the military.

Programs include a free online event, "Bang Bang Con," featuring some of the group's iconic concerts, on Saturday and an offline event at the Seoul Sports Complex in southern Seoul, the festival's main venue. (Yonhap)