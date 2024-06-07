[Today’s K-pop] NCT’s Doyoung adds dates to solo tour

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Doyoung of NCT expanded his solo Asia tour as per the requests of his fans, announced label SM Entertainment on Friday. The news came with a poster for tour “Dear Youth,” which showed that he will visit Taipei on Aug. 16 and will hit the stage once more in Bangkok on Aug. 25. He kicked off the tour in Seoul with a three-day concert, his first solo live show May 25-27 to a sold-out crowd. The second day’s gig was broadcast live for fans across the world. The solo tour will resume in Yokohama on June 24 and will bring the singer to 10 cities around Asia for 16 concerts in total. The set list for the tour will include songs from his first solo album, “Youth,” which came out in April and topped iTunes' top albums chart in 13 regions. Super Junior to mark 19th debut anniversary with single

Super Junior will drop a single album on June 11 to celebrate the 19th anniversary of its debut, according to label SM Entertainment on Friday. The veteran idol band will release single “Show Time,” which fully demonstrates its flair with groovy rhythm and impactful sounds. The single comes over 1 1/2 years since “The Road” Celebration,” the second installment of the 11th studio album that landed atop iTunes top albums chart in 21 regions. Meanwhile, the band will begin touring Asia, starting with a two-day concert in Seoul June 22-23. Under the title, “Super Show Spin-Off: Halftime,” the eight members will visit Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Hong Kong and Jakarta. FT Island to bring out 7th LP next month: report

FT Island will make a comeback with its seventh full album on July 10, according to a local media report on Friday. Agency FNC Entertainment said that the band is preparing to release an LP next month following the report. Its last album was ninth EP “Sage," which came out in September last year. Its previous LP, “Where’s the Truth,” was out about eight years ago. Before releasing the album, the trio will hold a concert in Seoul June 29-30, about six months after its end-of-year concert, “FTSode.” Last year, it toured eight cities in Asia for tour “Hey Day” as well. Meanwhile, the band marked its 17th anniversary of debut on Friday. Weki Meki to disband after last single

