Stray Kids win award at short film festival

Stray Kids won the prestigious Global Spotlight Award with their self-produced "SKZFLIX" at the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024 in Japan.

The prestigious international short film festival is one of Asia's largest such festivals and is officially recognized by the Academy Awards. The festival, which began in 1999, held its awards ceremony Tuesday in Shibuya, Japan. From over 4,936 entries submitted from 114 regions worldwide, 270 works were selected based on this year's theme of "Illuminate Your Life."

Although Stray Kids were unable to attend the ceremony in person, they shared an acceptance speech via video. Felix said, “We had a lot of fun filming ‘SKZFLIX’ with the members, and it’s very meaningful to receive an award for it. We hope to share the story of 'SKZFLIX' with more people.”

Director of “SKZFLIX” Kim Byeong-june also expressed gratitude.

“The project originated from an idea by students to work together to create a short film and win an award for it. That imagination had come to life. Despite being a work for fans, the project was able to shine more brightly thanks to the interest in Stray Kids and K-pop. Thank you,” Kim said.

“SKZFLIX” is a music drama in which the eight bandmates portray the process of a film club making a film through various trials and obstacles.

Stray Kids have been making their mark in various fields recently.

On May 10, the group released the collaborative digital single “Lose My Breath” with Charlie Puth. The octet also attended the Met Gala as the first K-pop group to do so, and were named best dressed by major outlets such as GQ, British GQ, Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Meanwhile, this summer Stray Kids will perform at three major music festivals: I-Days in Milan, BST Hyde Park in London and Lollapalooza in Chicago.