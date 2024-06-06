SM Founder Lee Soo-man might be returning to K-pop

Lee Soo-man, founder and former chief producer of SM Entertainment, delivers a keynote speech at the General Assembly of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) in Seoul, on May 30. (Yonhap)

K-pop mogul Lee Soo-man, the SM Entertainment founder who left the company last year, may be returning to the K-pop scene.

Lee’s environmental, social and corporate governance management consulting company, Blooming Grace, filed a trademark application for A20 Entertainment on May 3, according to Korean Intellectual Property Office records. The trademark for A20 Entertainment falls under the category including businesses for entertainment, video game devices, advertising and more. The trademark application is pending review.

In July last year, Blooming Grace posted an online announcement on social media for recruiting K-pop trainees for A20 Entertainment in Japan. The company reportedly confirmed having held auditions in China and Japan to discover new talent but did not say when or if they will debut.

In signing a contract with Hybe to sell his 14.8 percent stake in SM Entertainment last year, Lee agreed not to participate in any domestic entertainment business for the next three years. But the ban is limited to Korea and does not prohibit him from pursuing entertainment business abroad. A20 Entertainment trainees trained in Japan and China can debut in their home countries or in any part of the world except Korea – and this restriction is applicable only within the prohibition period.