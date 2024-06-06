S. Korea, US, Japan discuss supply chains, emerging technologies at economic security dialogue

Wang Yun-jong (3rd from Left), presidential secretary for economic security, attends Bio USA 2024 held at the Bio International Convention in San Diego on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea, the United States and Japan held an economic security dialogue in San Diego on Thursday to discuss cooperation on supply chains and emerging technologies, the presidential office said.

The fourth session of the dialogue was attended by Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security; Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security on the White House National Security Council; and their counterpart from the Japanese prime minister's office, Yasuo Takamura.

The three sides assessed that an early warning system for the supply chain among their offices has been effectively implemented and agreed to explore joint investment projects in the critical mineral sector, the office said.

They also agreed to identify joint research projects in the field of core emerging technologies and strengthen cooperation through information sharing among technology protection authorities.

The participants welcomed South Korea's hosting of an artificial intelligence summit last month, and agreed to continue discussions on global AI governance to enhance security and foster innovation.

They shared their respective data security issues and vowed to coordinate key infrastructure security policies.

The next session of the three-way channel will be held in the latter half of this year, according to the office. (Yonhap)