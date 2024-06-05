[Today’s K-pop] aespa expands world tour

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] Has South Korea really struck oil?
-
2
Leaders of Korea, Africa agree to open critical minerals dialogue
-
3
Marking complete return, Kim Keon Hee hosts luncheon for African first ladies
-
4
Yoon says summit marks new era of ties with Africa
-
5
Signs detected of N. Korea demolishing part of Donghae inter-Korean railway: NIS
-
6
S. Korea suspends pact, resumes border military activities
-
7
Korea cements ties with African nations in key mineral supply chains
-
8
More Korean husbands seek divorce than foreign wives
-
9
China expresses 'firm opposition' against S. Korea for remarks on Taiwan issue
-
10
[Graphic News] New York, London top global cities, Seoul 41st
[Today’s K-pop] aespa expands world tourBy Hwang You-mee
Published : June 5, 2024 - 18:34
After tickets for aespa’s upcoming international tour sold out, the group added five concert dates, according to label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.
Tour “Synk: Parallel Line” will now have 16 concerts in total. It will begin in Seoul where the group will go live twice on June 29-30 and the second day’s concert will be livestreamed as well. The four members will visit four cities in Japan and Singapore next month before heading to Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Jakarta and Sydney in August. Melbourne, Macao and Bangkok are slated for September, and the US and European legs are slated for early next year.
The group dropped its first studio album “Armageddon” last week which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 25 regions and sold over 1.15 million copies in the first week. On July 3, aespa will officially debut in Japan with the single “Hot Mess.”
SHINee’s Taemin to host solo fan meet
Taemin of SHINee will greet fans as a solo musician in Seoul on July 13-14, agency Big Planet Made Entertainment announced Wednesday.
It will be his first time meeting members of his solo fandom community “TAEMate.” The servers went down when he posted several unpublished pictures for the community last month.
Taemin debuted as a member of SHINee in 2008 and celebrated the group's 16th debut anniversary with an encore concert in Incheon last week. The three-day gig drew 30,000 fans in total.
The veteran idol released his first solo EP “Ace” in 2014 and has three additional mini albums and three full albums under his belt as a soloist He also put out three EPs and one LP in Japan. His latest solo album was his fourth EP “Guilty” which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 39 regions in October last year.
Seventeen extends stay on Billboard 200
The best-of album from Seventeen is spending its fourth consecutive week on the Billboard 200, agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday citing the latest chart data.
The band’s “17 Is Right Here” ranked No. 149 on the main albums chart, down 16 rungs from last week. It debuted on the chart at No. 5.
The compilation album sold more than 3.18 million copies in April after selling over 2 million on the day of release. It earned a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for logging 250,000 domestic shipments.
Meanwhile, Junghan and Wonwoo will release the single “This Man” on June 17. Next month, the eight members will host a fan meetup in Seoul at Gocheok Sky Dome, one of Korea's largest indoor concert venues.
Ateez collaborates with Don Diablo for remix
Ateez teamed up with EDM artist and DJ Don Diablo and dropped “Work Pt. 2 – Ateez X Don Diablo,” agency KQ Entertainment announced Wednesday.
The Dutch musician added his touch to the original song that fronted the band’s tenth EP “Golden Hour: Pt. 1” which came out last week and debuted atop the iTunes Top Songs chart in 17 regions.
Some speculate that the new EP will claim the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 based on album sales and digital downloads. The group's previous album, LP No. 2 “The World Ep. Fin: Will” hit the main albums chart at No. 1.
Separately, a pop-up store that marks the release of the extended play opened in Seoul on Monday and will run until June 16.
More from Headlines
-
Assembly speaker elected without a single ruling party vote
-
Act-Geo founder arrives in Seoul to explain oil find
-
Korea, Africa set the stage for shared growth, sustainability