[Today’s K-pop] aespa expands world tour

After tickets for aespa’s upcoming international tour sold out, the group added five concert dates, according to label SM Entertainment on Wednesday. Tour “Synk: Parallel Line” will now have 16 concerts in total. It will begin in Seoul where the group will go live twice on June 29-30 and the second day’s concert will be livestreamed as well. The four members will visit four cities in Japan and Singapore next month before heading to Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Jakarta and Sydney in August. Melbourne, Macao and Bangkok are slated for September, and the US and European legs are slated for early next year. The group dropped its first studio album “Armageddon” last week which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 25 regions and sold over 1.15 million copies in the first week. On July 3, aespa will officially debut in Japan with the single “Hot Mess.” SHINee’s Taemin to host solo fan meet

Taemin of SHINee will greet fans as a solo musician in Seoul on July 13-14, agency Big Planet Made Entertainment announced Wednesday. It will be his first time meeting members of his solo fandom community “TAEMate.” The servers went down when he posted several unpublished pictures for the community last month. Taemin debuted as a member of SHINee in 2008 and celebrated the group's 16th debut anniversary with an encore concert in Incheon last week. The three-day gig drew 30,000 fans in total. The veteran idol released his first solo EP “Ace” in 2014 and has three additional mini albums and three full albums under his belt as a soloist He also put out three EPs and one LP in Japan. His latest solo album was his fourth EP “Guilty” which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 39 regions in October last year. Seventeen extends stay on Billboard 200

The best-of album from Seventeen is spending its fourth consecutive week on the Billboard 200, agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday citing the latest chart data. The band’s “17 Is Right Here” ranked No. 149 on the main albums chart, down 16 rungs from last week. It debuted on the chart at No. 5. The compilation album sold more than 3.18 million copies in April after selling over 2 million on the day of release. It earned a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for logging 250,000 domestic shipments. Meanwhile, Junghan and Wonwoo will release the single “This Man” on June 17. Next month, the eight members will host a fan meetup in Seoul at Gocheok Sky Dome, one of Korea's largest indoor concert venues. Ateez collaborates with Don Diablo for remix

