J-Hope of BTS wins first prize in military presentation contest

Most Popular
-
1
Korea bets big on gas, oil prospects in East Sea
-
2
Girls starting school early could boost fertility rate: state-backed agency report
-
3
[KH Explains] Has South Korea really struck oil?
-
4
BTS set to return in Hybe's hour of need
-
5
S. Korea to fully suspend inter-Korean military pact after NK balloon barrage
-
6
Leaders of Korea, Africa agree to open critical minerals dialogue
-
7
[KH Explains] Hyundai eyes IPO to leverage presence in India
-
8
Man stabs 2 foreign residents 'for no reason'
-
9
Yoon says summit marks new era of ties with Africa
-
10
Ministry urges doctors to end walkout, mulls processing resignations
J-Hope of BTS wins first prize in military presentation contestBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : June 5, 2024 - 14:56
BTS member J-Hope, who is currently serving in the military, won the top prize in an Army presentation contest with his honest speech about his experience as a soldier.
J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, participated in the competition held under the theme “2024 Strong Warrior, Army” at the War Memorial of Korea, Wednesday. About 170 soldiers and civilian workers attended the event that commemorates the month of patriots and veterans in Korea. J-Hope delivered a speech about his life in the military and his pride as an assistant instructor of the 36th Recruit Training Battalion.
“In the Army, I found videos and photos of BTS in the education materials that helped conscripts stay focused (during the session). Every time conscripts complete their (month-long) boot camp and leave for deployment, they tell me that it was an honor to have spent time with me. It is then that I realized I am taking a valuable first step with those who will become an important part of Korea's security,” J-Hope said.
“I feel like I am living a very meaningful and rewarding life these days. Just as the blood, tears, voice and sweat I shed on stage contributed greatly to the development of Korean culture, I feel that I am now contributing to Korea as a soldier, in a different way,” J-Hope added. “I'm Sergeant Jung Ho-seok, not J-Hope of BTS, at the moment. I'm here to protect Korea and it is with great pride that I serve as a Korean soldier.”
J-Hope enlisted in the Army in April last year. He is scheduled to be discharged Oct. 17.
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea demolishing part of Donghae inter-Korean railway: NIS
-
Act-Geo founder arrives in Seoul to explain oil find
-
S. Korea resumes border military activities