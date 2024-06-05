J-Hope of BTS wins first prize in military presentation contest

BTS member J-Hope, who is currently serving in the military, won the top prize in an Army presentation contest with his honest speech about his experience as a soldier.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, participated in the competition held under the theme “2024 Strong Warrior, Army” at the War Memorial of Korea, Wednesday. About 170 soldiers and civilian workers attended the event that commemorates the month of patriots and veterans in Korea. J-Hope delivered a speech about his life in the military and his pride as an assistant instructor of the 36th Recruit Training Battalion.

“In the Army, I found videos and photos of BTS in the education materials that helped conscripts stay focused (during the session). Every time conscripts complete their (month-long) boot camp and leave for deployment, they tell me that it was an honor to have spent time with me. It is then that I realized I am taking a valuable first step with those who will become an important part of Korea's security,” J-Hope said.

“I feel like I am living a very meaningful and rewarding life these days. Just as the blood, tears, voice and sweat I shed on stage contributed greatly to the development of Korean culture, I feel that I am now contributing to Korea as a soldier, in a different way,” J-Hope added. “I'm Sergeant Jung Ho-seok, not J-Hope of BTS, at the moment. I'm here to protect Korea and it is with great pride that I serve as a Korean soldier.”

J-Hope enlisted in the Army in April last year. He is scheduled to be discharged Oct. 17.