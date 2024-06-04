[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim named artist of month by MTV Push

(Credit: Source Muisc) (Credit: Source Muisc)

Le Sserafim was named artist of the month by MTV’s Push campaign, a first for a K-pop girl group, according to agency Source Music on Tuesday. The campaign for “breakthrough” artists shed a spotlight on the quintet by uploading an interview clip as well as performance videos of “Easy” and “Smart” from its third EP, also named “Easy.” The mini album was released in February and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 8 while the titular track debuted on its Hot 100 at No. 99, becoming the group’s first entry on the main singles chart. Separately, Le Sserafim will host its first fan meetup in Japan later this month, going live in four prefectures – Hyogo, Aichi, Kanagawa and Fukuoka – for nine shows. Red Velvet to return late this month: report

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Red Velvet is bringing out a mini album at the end of this month, according to a local media report Tuesday. Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. It will be about seven months since its third studio album “Chill Kill” which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 35 regions and sold more than 410,000 copies in the first week. The new album was expected to be out in the second quarter of this year as per the label’s plans made public last month. On Sunday, Joy was absent from recording her variety show as she was busy shooting a music video for the EP that marks the tenth anniversary of the group’s debut, explained co-host Shin Dongyup. BTS announces more plans for June anniversary

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS will celebrate the 11th anniversary of its debut with the “2024 Festa” in Seoul on June 13, label Big Hit Music announced Tuesday. Setting the tone for the two-week event will be “Bang Bang Con,” which will let fans enjoy three of its past live concerts for free on Saturday. The “Live Trilogy Episodes” will be the septet’s first-ever standalone concert in 2014 as well as the final concerts for its international tours in 2017 and 2019. The news comes off the heels of two other announcements: Jin’s meet-and-greet and Jungkook’s digital single. Jin will reunite with fans on the first day of the two-week festival, one day after his discharge, while the youngest member will drop the single Friday. All seven members of the band are serving their military duties and Jin will be the first to be discharged. He is expected to put out his first solo album later this year. NewJeans proves strong with new single

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)