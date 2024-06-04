Frieze Seoul's 3rd edition to revive Seoul art scene

A visitor views artworks on display at Frieze Seoul 2023, held at Coex in Seoul. (Courtesy of Lets Studio and Frieze)

Frieze Seoul will return in September with its third edition, launching the inaugural Frieze Live to spotlight performance-based art and strengthen ties with the local art scene.

Some 110 galleries from around the world will participate in the art fair, which runs Sept. 4-7 at Coex in southern Seoul. Dubbed “Frieze Week,” the week features late-night gallery openings, a variety of special exhibitions at local art institutions and on-site programs such as Frieze Film and Frieze Music.

“We are very excited to host Frieze Seoul this September, as the fair continues to serve as an important regional hub. We look forward to drawing diverse audiences to the fair and highlighting the wonderful presentations of the participating galleries," said Patrick Lee, director of Frieze Seoul.

Frieze Seoul is held alongside Kiaf Seoul, Korea’s home-grown international art fair organized by the Galleries Association of Korea. Tickets that offer admission to both fairs will go on sale June 17, according to Frieze.

This year's Frieze Masters section, led by Frieze Masters Director Nathan Clements-Gillespie, will see an increased presence of galleries operating across the Asian region according to Frieze, including first-time participants Asia Art Center, DAG, Liang Gallery, Mizoe Art Gallery, Galerie du Monde and Gallery Shilla. Gana Art, Hakgojae Gallery and Tokyo Gallery + BTAP will again be participating at Frieze Masters.

The Focus Asia section, featuring solo artist presentations from relatively young Asia-based galleries, will be directed by Joselina Cruz, director of the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design, Manila, and Jan Hye-jung, chief curator of the Doosan Art Center in Seoul. Participating galleries include Barakat Contemporary in Seoul featuring media artist Jun So-jung, Seoul-based G Gallery presenting installation artist Hwang Sue-yon and Tokyo-based Parcel showing Chinese digital artist Lu Yang.

Major institutional exhibitions will open throughout Frieze Week, such as "Talking Bodies: Asian Women Artists" at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, "Elmgreen & Dragset" at the Amorepacific Museum of Art, "Do Ho Suh" at Art Sonje Center and selections from the Pinault Collection at SongEun Art Space.

Nicolas Party's first solo exhibition in Korea at Hoam Museum of Art and Leeum Museum’s two autumn shows -- a solo show by Anicka Yi and Art Spectrum 2024 curated by Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija -- will also coincide with Frieze Week here.

The international art fair’s Galleries section will feature more than 80 major galleries from across the globe, including a core contingent of Asia-based exhibitors.

"I am thankful for the continued governmental support, not only from the Seoul City Hall, but also from Busan and Gwangju, as we explore deeper connections, starting with collaborations this year with the biennales in those cities," Lee said.

The winner for the Frieze Seoul Artist Award will be announced on June 24.