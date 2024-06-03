[Bills in Focus] Improvements for working condition, cultural diversity

Proposed Bill: Partial Amendment to the Act on the Management of Public Institutions

Proposed by Rep. Song Ki-hun (Democratic Party of Korea)

● The current Act requires the Minister of Economy and Finance to evaluate the management performance of public enterprises and quasi-governmental institutions with evaluation criteria that include how rational management goals are, how well they are being achieved, and the adequacy of organizational and personnel management. However, despite the heightened labor intensity of street cleaners and security guards due to heat waves and COVID-19 prevention measures, many business owners have neglected to provide appropriate rest facilities for their employees. To address this issue, this amendment mandates the inclusion of compliance with rest facility installations in evaluating public enterprises' management performance. It aims to improve working conditions for workers like street cleaners and security guards, who have suffered from increased labor intensity caused by heat waves and COVID-19 measures.

Proposed Bill: Partial Amendment to the Broadcasting Act

Proposed by Rep. Lee Jasmine (Green Justice Party)

● The number of foreigners residing in Korea has rapidly increased due to heightened global economic cooperation and cultural exchange, alongside Korea’s advancement into the realm of advanced economies and cultures, underscoring the need for broadcasting to fulfill its public responsibilities in resolving social conflicts that arise from these sudden demographic changes. The current act imposes various obligations on broadcasting, such as respect for human dignity, values, and basic democratic order, to fulfill public responsibility, fairness, and public interest. However, it lacks adequate provisions for protecting and promoting the cultural diversity of society’s members.

Therefore, this amendment introduces provisions necessary for protecting and promoting cultural diversity. It aims to promote social integration and public welfare based on cultural diversity. It requires broadcasting agencies to endeavor to provide foreign language subtitles and develop culturally diverse programs.

Pending Bill: Act on Artificial Intelligence Industry Promotion and Trust Securement

Proposed by Rep. Yoon Doo-hyun (People Power Party)

● This act aims to promote the AI industry while ensuring public trust and safety. It establishes an AI Committee under the Prime Minister and mandates a triennial AI basic plan to balance innovation with risk mitigation while enhancing national competitiveness.

Promulgated Bill: Enforcement Rule of the Act on the Safety Control of Hazardous Substances

Competent Authority: Ministry of the Interior and Safety

● This bill allows the alleviation of equipment standards for general handling places that handle hazardous substances for special cases in the semiconductor and secondary battery manufacturing industry. It also improves safety standards and procedures in factories that use or make hazardous substances.

Administrative Announcement: Partial Amendment to the Enforcement Decree of the Microfinance Support Act

Competent Authority: Financial Services Commission

● To address the ongoing economic challenges, such as high interest rates and inflation, and to ensure a stable provision of policy-based microfinancing, this Amendment temporarily raises the contribution rates of financial companies to the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency by 0.005 – 0.015 percent point. Moreover, it aims to stimulate the supply of policy-based microfinancing by lowering the contribution rates for financial companies actively involved in policy-based microfinancing supplied under guarantees by the Korean Inclusive Finance Agency.

---

The Korea Herald republishes a weekly legislative report by local law firm DR & AJU LLC to provide the latest information on bills approved, proposed, pending and set to be promulgated. -- Ed.

---

For any queries about the bills, contact cr@draju.com.