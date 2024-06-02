Man in 60s dies in Saemangeum triathlon event

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea, US, Japan condemn N.Korea launches, reaffirm peninsula denuclearization goal
-
2
Seoul defense chief accuses Russia of using North Korean weapons in Ukraine attack
-
3
South Korea, Japan defense chiefs agree to put past behind them at Singapore meeting
-
4
Line has more new users than KakaoTalk for the 3rd straight week
-
5
N. Korea sends some 720 more trash-carrying balloons to S. Korea, continues GPS jamming for 5 days
-
6
N. Korea continues GPS jamming attack for 4th day
-
7
NewJeans makes Billboard's 21 Under 21 list for 2024
-
8
N. Korea sends some 90 balloons carrying trash to S. Korea: Seoul's military
-
9
Seoul defense chief thanks Congress for bill keeping US troops in South Korea
-
10
Jirisan bear sighting raises concerns: experts reassure public on low attack risk
Man in 60s dies in Saemangeum triathlon eventBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : June 2, 2024 - 15:06
A man in his 60s who was participating in a triathlon event held in Saemangeum -- reclaimed land in North Jeolla Province -- drowned to death during the swimming portion of the event, police said Sunday.
The 62-year-old man surnamed Kim was spotted floating in the sea by a lifeguard at 7:45 a.m. during the Challenge Gunsan Saemangeum International Triathlon competition.
He was pulled out of the water by an emergency rescue boat and taken immediately to a hospital where he received CPR before being declared dead.
Police believe the cause of death was a heart attack and are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident with event organizers.
Police said they would secure closed-circuit TV footage to investigate what happened and look into potential problems in the operation of the competition.
Having kicked off Friday, the triathlon competition saw the participation of more than 1,500 athletes over the weekend.
The event consisted of a swimming principle of 3.8 kilometers, a cycling portion of 180.2 kilometers and 42.2 kilometers of running around the Saemangeum seawall.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul vows strong action against NK trash balloons
-
Controversy sparked over unregulated online shows
-
Seoul defense chief accuses Russia of using North Korean weapons in Ukraine attack