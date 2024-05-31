[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans pop-up store to open in Seoul

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

A pop-up store will open in Seoul to give fans of NewJeans new ways to enjoy the group's new single, agency Ador said Friday. The temporary store is named after the group’s double single “How Sweet” that came out last week and run from June 5-17. It will be fashioned after a retro vinyl record shop and in addition to a photo zone with a retro, analog vibe, a range of merchandise including a collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls will be offered. The single sold more than 810,000 copies on the day of release and the title track made No. 2 on Melon’s Top 100. Pre-release “Bubble Gum” sat at No. 5. The music video for “How Sweet” debuted atop YouTube’s most-viewed video in 24 hours chart and the performance video, released a day later, followed, claiming the second spot. fromis_9 to release new album in August: report

Girl group fromis_9 will bring out a new album in August, according to a local media report Friday. Meanwhile, agency Pledis Entertainment announced Thursday that a photo exhibition will be held in Seoul from July 5-14 to mark the release of photo book “From Summer.” The group’s last album was first studio album “Unlock My World” and its most recent gig was a concert in January. Lee Chaeyoung publicly voiced frustration earlier this month wondering out loud “why don’t we have activities, only fromis_9” during a livestream. Lee, in the meantime, was diagnosed with tonsillitis as per the agency’s notice on Thursday. Baek Jiheon has been taking time off since last week due to health reasons. Infinite to host fan meetup in July

Infinite uploaded a poster for its fan meetup via agency Infinite Company on Friday. The event is slated to be held on July 13-14 and will be the first time in seven years that all six members greet their fans in person together. The band also is celebrating its 14th anniversary with a digital single. It is dropping a single, “Flower,” on June 9, expressing its gratitude to its fans. The veteran group has been releasing photographs of each member, to promote the single. The band began a new chapter in its career last year when the bandmates established a company to support its group activities even though all of them had different agencies at the time. Two weeks ago, they surprised fans with a teaser that said “Coming soon.” Kim Jaehwan to enlist in July

