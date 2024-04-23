[Community Discovery] Eunpyeong-gu rebrands as nature-friendly, healthy district

The Bongsan Forest Trail around Bongsan Urban Nature Park is made of decking, making the trail accessible to all visitors. (Eunpyeong-gu Office)

Eunpyeong-gu in northwestern Seoul has rebranded itself as a nature-friendly district, as it looks to boost its image and foster a healthy, inclusive community.

The district has seen a rise in the number of visits to its parks and green spaces by "those who wish to take a break from their busy city lives,” said Kim Me-kyung, head of the Eunpyeong District Office. Eunpyeong-gu is located near Bukhansan, a mountain boasting popular hiking trails, and the Bulgwangcheon also runs through the district.

The construction of the new GTX-A commuter line, which will connect the district with areas outside of Seoul, and the commercial development of the Seoul Innovation Park will also offer more convenience to residents in the future, according to Kim.

Besides Bukhansan and the Bulgwangcheon, Eunpyeong-gu is also well known for its cypress tree forest trails.

The district plans to expand the trails to accommodate more visitors.

The trails also connect around Bongsan Urban Nature Park, which has slopes and hiking paths that are not as steep.

According to Kim, Eunpyeong-gu aims to develop a forest trail in Bongsan that is “barrier-free,” making it easily accessible for all kinds of visitors, including children, the elderly and visitors in wheelchairs. The barrier-free trails will be made using decking, without any stairs or raised spots that could limit accessibility for wheelchairs and strollers.

“The district understands that it is not as easy for visitors such as children, the elderly and those with disabilities to go up hiking trails due to safety concerns,” said Kim on Tuesday. “Bongsan itself is not a tough hiking trail to climb, but the district office has been thinking of ways to make the trail more accessible for all so that everyone has a chance to enjoy Bongsan to the fullest.”