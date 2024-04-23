[Photo News] Kia Tasman in camouflage

Most Popular
[Photo News] Kia Tasman in camouflageBy Korea Herald
Published : April 23, 2024 - 13:43
Kia on Tuesday unveiled a camouflage-inspired design for the Tasman, the brand's first pickup truck that is set to debut in 2025. Collaborating with Australia and New Zealand-based artist Richard Boyd-Dunlop, the Korean automaker created the colorful wrap design under the theme of "The Paths Never Taken." Starting in 2025, the Kia Tasman will be released in Korea, Australia, Asia and the Middle East in phases. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
