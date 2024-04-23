Home

피터빈트

[Photo News] Kia Tasman in camouflage

By Korea Herald

Published : April 23, 2024 - 13:43

    • Link copied

Kia on Tuesday unveiled a camouflage-inspired design for the Tasman, the brand's first pickup truck that is set to debut in 2025. Collaborating with Australia and New Zealand-based artist Richard Boyd-Dunlop, the Korean automaker created the colorful wrap design under the theme of "The Paths Never Taken." Starting in 2025, the Kia Tasman will be released in Korea, Australia, Asia and the Middle East in phases. (Hyundai Motor Group)

