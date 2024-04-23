Seoul shares open higher on tech, auto gains

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] Will 6-day workweek for executives help Samsung avert crisis?
-
2
Korea's food inflation surges to third-highest in OECD
-
3
W13tr cash handout likely top agenda for Yoon's 1st meeting with Lee
-
4
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Humor in Korea: Navigating the line between what's funny and not
-
5
Med school deans urge for freeze of 2025 quota
-
6
Opposition blames Yoon’s ‘China-exclusionary’ policies for South Korea’s G7 summit exclusion
-
7
Yoon seeks rebound, taps 5-term lawmaker as chief of staff
-
8
Medical standoff deepens as doctors reject new med school plan, talks
-
9
Culture Ministry, KTO unveil Hallyu-themed tours
-
10
[Herald Interview] Why Toss invited hackers to penetrate its system
Seoul shares open higher on tech, auto gainsBy Yonhap
Published : April 23, 2024 - 09:32
South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday as investors picked up tech and auto shares following overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index edged up 4.4 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,633.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.1 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 percent, as investors looked forward to positive first-quarter corporate earnings reports this week.
Tech and auto shares gained ground, with chip giant Samsung Electronics adding 0.13 percent and top automaker Hyundai Motor rising 1.84 percent.
Financial stocks continued to add momentum from the previous session, with Kookmin Financial jumping 2.3 percent.
In contrast, steel and battery shares traded lower, with top steel maker Posco Holdings down 0.25 percent and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sliding 1.19 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,378.95 won against the greenback, up 0.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea says Kim guided simulated nuclear counterattack drill
-
Med professors considering taking day off every week
-
Medical standoff deepens as doctors reject new med school plan, talks